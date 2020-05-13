A 10-year-old boy invents a plastic "hug curtain,quot; to hug grandparents during a pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaf3173cb0acb36b85079a9d8a0dd93b217%

– A 10-year-old California girl has discovered a way to safely hug her grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paige Okray of Riverside has invented the "hug curtain," a shower curtain sealed over a door with strategically placed arm slots.

%MINIFYHTMLaf3173cb0acb36b85079a9d8a0dd93b218%

Paige said she came up with the idea after watching several videos of people using blankets to hug their loved ones. He used a shower curtain, a hot glue gun, Ziploc bags, and disposable plates to create the "hug curtain."

"The idea occurred to him, he left it in the family room and spent several hours working on it," his mother, Lindsay Okray, told KABC. "(We) took him to my parents' house and surprised them."

Okray works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Riverside Community Hospital, so she has had to stay away from her parents as a precaution.