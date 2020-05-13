6 conclusions from the testimony of Anthony Fauci and health officials

White House coronavirus task force medical expert Anthony Fauci gave his long-awaited testimony of coronavirus to a Senate health committee on Tuesday.

The appearance came after the White House blocked Fauci from testifying in the Democrat-controlled House, but allowed him to testify in the Republican-controlled Senate. Fauci and the committee chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, appeared by video after exposing themselves to those who had contracted the new virus.

Also present at the hearing on Tuesday were the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, and President Donald Trump's Tsar of Coronavirus Testing, Admiral Brett Giroir.

Below are some conclusions from the audience.

1. Fauci strongly warns against rapid reopening

Fauci's relationship with Trump has been awkward, as Fauci often contradicts Trump, and Trump often contradicts Fauci. The medical expert has clearly wanted a more aggressive approach to fighting the virus, and he has repeatedly regretted that his advice has not always been heeded.

Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Fauci appeared to have a timely message for the president and other advocates of a faster reopening. Fauci (revealingly) anticipated his testimony on Monday night, strongly warning against an overly aggressive reopening plan and saying it could lead to "unnecessary suffering and death."

"The main message I want to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he told Sheryl Gay Stolberg of the New York Times. "If we omit the checkpoints in the guidelines for 'Open America again,' then we risk multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our search for back to normal ".

The use of the White House's own slogan for the reopening seemed evident, and Fauci gave a very different tone to that of Trump in recent days. The president said Monday that "We have met the moment and we have prevailed," and said last week that we have entered "the next stage,quot; of the fight: a reopening.

Several states have circumvented CDC's guidelines for its reopening. The White House also reportedly buried new guidelines proposed by the CDC for the reopening due to be published 11 days ago.

Fauci rebuked those decisions in his later testimony, saying: "What I have expressed over and over again is my concern that if some areas, cities, states, or what have jumped over those various checkpoints and open prematurely without the capacity of being able to respond effectively and efficiently: My concern is that we start to see little spikes that could turn into outbreaks. "

2. Fauci says the death toll is "almost certainly,quot; higher than known

There has been an undercurrent of theories, occasionally stoked by Trump but more often by his allies, that the current death toll of more than 80,000 is exaggerated.

But Fauci said the death toll is actually "probably higher,quot; than that.

"I'm not sure, Senator Sanders, if it's going to be 50% higher," Fauci said in response to Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Asking for that number. "But most of us feel that the number of deaths is probably greater than that number, because given the situation, particularly in New York City, when they were really tied up with a very serious challenge to their health care system, there may be They have been people who died at home … that are not counted because they never really got to the hospital. "

Fauci added: “So, in direct response to your question, I think you are correct that the number is probably higher. I don't know exactly what percentage is higher, but it's almost certainly higher. "

Certain Fox News hosts and other Trump allies have suggested that other causes of death could be counted as coronavirus deaths. Trump at one point retweeted a suggestion that the death rate was exaggerated, even when he claimed that the federal data is "accurate."

However, the evidence, including comparing the number of total deaths at this time compared to comparable periods in the past, strongly suggests an insufficient count.

3. CDC Chief Does Not Commit When Delayed Guidelines Come Out

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Pressured Redfield when we could see the overdue guidelines for reopening that have been delayed, noting that many states are pushing to reopen even without having them.

"The guidance you have spoken of has gone through that interagency review. Your comments have returned to the CDC," Redfield said. "And I anticipate that you will be part of the task force again for the final review."

Pressed on a timeline, Redfield replied, "I hope this more comprehensive guide will be published soon on the CDC website."

"" Soon "is not terribly useful," Murphy replied.

4. Fauci collides with Rand Paul over children

Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, during his interrogation period expressed concern about an overly aggressive blockade of American society. And at one point, he engaged in a particularly pointed exchange with Fauci.

Paul, who contracted the coronavirus himself at the start of the outbreak, argued that Fauci was not the "end of everything,quot; when it came to the federal response to the coronavirus. Paul also said there was little point in keeping schools closed given the much lower death rate for children.

"So I think we should be a little humble in our belief that we know what's best for the economy," said Paul. "And as much as I respect him, Dr. Fauci, I don't think it's the end. I don't think you're the only person making a decision. We can listen to his advice, but there are people on the other side who say there won't be a raise. sudden and that we can open the economy safely and the facts will confirm it. "

In response, Fauci chose his words carefully, repeatedly referring to the "humility,quot; line and saying that he was only providing medical advice.

"I have never made myself the final voice in all of this," Fauci said, adding later: "We don't know everything about this virus. And we had better be very careful, especially when it comes to children."

Fauci added "that you use the word,quot; we should be humble about what we don't know. "And I think that is due to the fact that we don't know everything about this virus. And we had better be very careful, especially when it comes to children, because the more we learn that we are seeing things with this virus, we can do it. We did not see in studies in China or Europe, for example, at this time children presenting with covid-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome , very similar to Kawasaki syndrome. I think we should be careful if we are not arrogant in thinking that children are completely immune to the harmful effects. "

5. Republicans acknowledge proving deficiencies

Also providing a slightly different tone than Trump's on Tuesday was Republican committee chairman Alexander. In his opening statement, the senator voiced many of the White House talking points about the success of the federal response.

But he also noted that the evidence is still far from sufficient.

"What our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not enough," Alexander said, adding that places like the University of Tennessee must have widely expanded testing to be able to reopen when the school year begins in August.

He later repeated: "What our country has done so far in the tests is impressive, but not enough."

Alexander also said that while Americans cannot stay at home indefinitely, "such a widespread assessment of entire campuses, schools, or workplaces will help identify those who are ill and locate those who are exposed. And that, at his Instead, it should help persuade the rest of us to go back to school and back to work. "

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, also called the evidence in the United States "nothing to celebrate at all." He also rebuked Giroir and the White House for comparing favorably the US evidence. USA With those in South Korea, it increased testing much more rapidly and has faced a much smaller outbreak as a result.

"Yesterday, you celebrated that we had done more tests and more tests per capita even than South Korea," Romney told Giroir. "But you ignored the fact that they managed theirs at the start of the outbreak while treating the water during February and March."

A day earlier, Trump had offered something like a mission accomplished message about the coronavirus response, saying, "We have met the moment and we have prevailed." The president has also played the test regimen's success, as Alexander did on Tuesday, while downplaying its importance when it comes to overcoming the outbreak.

6. Fauci skeptical about treatments that allow universities to reopen in the fall

Alexander picked up his opening statement and asked Fauci directly if there will be types of treatments or even a vaccine available to help reopen universities in the fall.

The senator asked the question by citing a university chancellor in his state.

Fauci replied: “Well, it would be very realistic with the chancellor and I would say it. . . She said in this case that the idea of ​​having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students in the fall period would be something that would be a bridge too far. "

He did not necessarily say that schools could not reopen, as he clarified later, but his skepticism is remarkable and suggests a long timetable for successful treatments.

