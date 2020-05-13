5 social media challenges that even Bollywood stars couldn't resist

The coronavirus pandemic has put virtually the entire world in a state of blockade. With people trapped in their own homes for a considerable time, social media has become a medium that has kept everyone connected during this crisis. Bollywood stars are making full use of these digital platforms to maintain a connection with their fans along with the goal of keeping a spirit of positivity in people's minds. With plenty of times on their hands, Bollywood stars have participated in many social media challenges that are currently online. However, this is not the only time that stars have come out on social media with challenges. So, we decided to compile a list of trending challenges that even Bollywood stars couldn't resist being a part of. Have a look!

Bottle challenge

Challenge mannequin

Freeze this moment forever … This is only part of my team in India, I can't believe I stopped working for 1 minute! See you in the new year pic.twitter.com/meKu5rcEqe – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

PadMan Challenge

Thanks for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that is a pad in my hand and there is nothing to be ashamed of. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, paste this and challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here i'm challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @ aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that is a pad in my hand and there is nothing to be ashamed of. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, paste this and challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here i'm challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk AND @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD – Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym … with a pad 🙂 no problem! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge .. I will challenge my fellow gymnasts @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry AND @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q – Alia Bhatt (@ aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Beat Pe Booty Challenge

I was whistling all this time! I still have the movements! @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/RrKKfoUykv – Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) 23 august 2016

