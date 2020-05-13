5 social media challenges that even Bollywood stars couldn't resist

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
<pre><pre>5 social media challenges that even Bollywood stars couldn't resist
%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db16%

The coronavirus pandemic has put virtually the entire world in a state of blockade. With people trapped in their own homes for a considerable time, social media has become a medium that has kept everyone connected during this crisis. Bollywood stars are making full use of these digital platforms to maintain a connection with their fans along with the goal of keeping a spirit of positivity in people's minds. With plenty of times on their hands, Bollywood stars have participated in many social media challenges that are currently online. However, this is not the only time that stars have come out on social media with challenges. So, we decided to compile a list of trending challenges that even Bollywood stars couldn't resist being a part of. Have a look!

%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db17%

Bottle challenge

Challenge mannequin

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

PadMan Challenge

Beat Pe Booty Challenge

Let us know in the comments which challenge you enjoyed the most.

%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db19%%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db20%%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db21%%MINIFYHTML09ce1da5c94a9f8c1459248ae790c8db22%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here