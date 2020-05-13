5 perfect hair oils for natural products

%MINIFYHTMLfc09fbb93d28298334f77931da58f89c17%

A group of naturals basically have their hair care routines in science. They avoid sulfate shampoos and conditioners, they shed hair before the day of washing and gently detangle curls to prevent breakage. But! The only thing we haven't agreed on is which hair oils work best. Hair oil is supposed to retain moisture from water and from any conditioners you have used beforehand. Every black woman's hair (and men because black men also like to take care of their hair) is different and has different needs. I've decided to explain each oil, what it does, and what hair texture it will be beneficial for, so you won't have to do too many Google searches in the near future. Without further ado, let's get into that:

So Castor oil (Jamaican) It is famous for its growth properties. It's really thick, so all my thicker hair honeys will benefit more because they won't weigh your hair down, but people with thinner or looser curls can participate as long as they don't overdo it and use the oil sparingly. My personal hair goal is to make my baby's hairs more powerful than they already are, so I apply a finger-sized amount to my edges every night. He's been doing wonders, but I'm also … really furry, so I'm just accelerating the growth that was going to happen, anyway.

Phew. Ms. Tea Tree. It is amazing for all natural hair textures, but would do the best for people who want a clean and healthy scalp. Tea tree oil is a natural cleanser and helps with dandruff, and can oxygenate the scalp which, in turn, will lead to hair growth.

Jojoba oil It contains vitamins C and E and helps strengthen hair follicles. Also, it smells great. This oil can be used by natural products of all textures and types. I would also mention that avocado oil has the same kind of benefits and also smells delicious, so you know, pick your fighter.

Olive oil It is as thick as castor oil because it provides large waves of additional moisture while blocking the water and conditioner you have already applied. This would be more beneficial for people with thicker hair, but you can do it with people who have drier hair than most. Although I have looser and finer curls, olive oil is my winter choice because you can honestly use the bottle you have in your kitchen and save a lot of money if you have problems.

Coconut oil Helps eliminate product build-up on the scalp and is an excellent choice for fine hair as it is lightweight and easy to use. It blocks tons of moisture, while providing shine to complete all your natural styles. Because it's so light, it won't weigh your hair down, so you could possibly stretch the time between washing days.