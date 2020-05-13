5 injured after wrong-way accident on Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The northbound lanes of Highway 169 were closed to traffic early Wednesday morning after a crash involving an oncoming driver and alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 1:15 a.m. in Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima was on the wrong track in the northbound lanes and collided with a Chevy Impala. A Up News Info photographer saw several ambulances and a medical helicopter respond to the scene. At least four people were brought to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Altima, a 28-year-old woman from Lester Prairie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was in the only person in the vehicle in the opposite direction.

Four people were in the Chevy Impala. All three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while information on the injuries to the driver, a 22-year-old Minneapolis man, has yet to be released.

Investigators say alcohol played a factor in the crash, noting that everyone involved had been drinking before the collision.

The teams closed the northbound lanes of Highway 169 for several hours as investigators worked on the scene. The lanes have reopened since then.