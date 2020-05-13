& # 39; The Purge & # 39; & # 39; Treadstone & # 39; canceled by USA USA In the midst of a programming strategy change – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: USA Network has chosen not to continue the new seasons of its high-profile drama series The purge and Treadstone Both were based on popular Universal movie franchises, The purge and Bourne, rspecifically The purge it was canceled after two seasons; Treadstone after one.

Both dramas were expensive while not attracting enough eyeballs on linear television. (The purge It was a breakthrough in Season 1, and while he remained a solid demo artist in Season 2, his linear audience decreased by 50%.) For American brother UCP, the studio behind both series, that couldn't be offset by the company's streaming deals with Amazon Prime.

The purge and Treadstone join the original US drama series. USA Challenge me which was also recently canceled after one season. This is part of a general programming shift on the NBCU network, moving away from ongoing scripted series towards more live and unscripted programming, along with "eventual" scripted projects.

This is a programming strategy followed by a number of core cable networks, including Turner, A + E and ViacomCBS networks, as it is becoming increasingly difficult for series with premium scripts to be sustained by the model of linear cable business with advertising.

United States, whose iconic series are WWE Raw and Chrisley knows best, has been beefing up its unscripted whiteboard, recently adding restarts of Island of temptation and The big loser. The next two scripted shows on the network list are event-style, the second installment of anthology. Dirty john starring Christian Slater and Amanda Peet, and limited series Evel holder of Milo Ventimiglia.

The purge The Blumhouse TV and UCP series revolved around a 12-hour period when all crimes, including murder, are legal in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party.

The creator of the film franchise James DeMonaco was an executive producer with Thomas Kelly, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier.

Written by Tim Kring, Treadstone He explored the origin story and current actions of a CIA black ops program known as Operation Treadstone, an undercover program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into near-superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awake" to resume their deadly missions.

Kring was an executive producer with Ramin Bahrani, who directed the pilot. Ben Smith, Jeffrey Weiner, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Justin Levy were also executive producers.