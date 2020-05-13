Home Entertainment 27 shows that air on Netflix now that people think they are...

date 2020-05-13

27 shows that air on Netflix now that people think they are seriously underrated

Bradley Lamb
Do you need something new to see?

We recently asked people to share what they think is the most underrated available for streaming. Here are some of the shows mentioned by enthusiastic viewers!

one)

Sense8

"It is one of the best shows I have ever seen. I felt the passion of the cast and the determination of the team. The skill it took to weave this story is incredible. When it was over, I really felt that I had lost something or someone important. I hope you receive all the love he deserves. "

—Hungrybearsas

2)

What if

"It stars Rene Zellweger and Jane Levy, and it's a good psychological thriller with big twists and turns. I can't believe anyone else talked about it any more!"

—Carags

4)

Gentefied

"It's brilliant! It's about a family that owns a taqueria in Boyle Heights and their struggle to stay afloat as their neighborhood comes back, you guessed it, gentrified. I laughed, cried, and said, & # 39; WTF & # 39; to the social issues that were artistically covered. From the LGBTQ + community, to the profile of POC and undocumented immigrants. I really hope you have a second season, WATCH IT!

—Kaylabrenner

5)

Santa Clarita Diet

"We ALL slept on this show and I don't understand how. It was one of the best and funniest supporting shows I've ever seen. The plot was creative and interesting, but it had great family moments that felt genuine and real. Also, the 3 of them Seasons were perfection … which is a miracle for any show. Netflix should be ashamed of themselves for canceling it (or at least not letting them do a fourth and final season). "

—Alicia5678

6)

The society

"It is a very interesting idea and raises current issues such as teen pregnancy, shootings, domestic abuse, and drug addiction. Seeing well-balanced teen characters struggling with these issues while also facing the reality of their situation is a Refreshing change from typical teen-focused media. Not enough people know about this show! "

—50 shades of lacracy

8)

Picking up Dion

"It's amazing! I keep recommending it to everyone, but no one has heard of it. Usually I'm not a science fiction fan, but it kept it interesting and all the issues / situations could still be related."

—K535

10)

Taco Chronicles

"Each episode is dedicated to a specific taco or ingredient (the first episode focuses on tacos al pastor, the second is carnitas, etc.) and discusses how it was created by showing the process. Let me tell you, if you don't inadvertently start tacos, you will surely want them at the end of the episode. It is also very well edited, with lots of detail and color. "

—Mfalcone

12)

The Wizards

"You DON'T get enough love! The series recently ended and I'm about to watch it again from the beginning. The show is full of powerful female characters, amazing character development, and magic … not all of them? Need a little magic right now?

—Passthekimchi

13)

The last kingdom

"It is similar to the Vikings, but from the point of view of the Saxons. It even has some overlap with historical figures like Alfred the Great. It is a very sullen show and one should not get too close to any character, but if you want historical content, but with a slightly fictional edge, look no further. "

—Nogoodnerd

14)

Peaky Blinders

"You have drama, gangsters, historical accuracy, romance / sex, action, it's unbelievable! For some reason, most of Europe watches the show, but no one in the United States who asks has ever heard of it!"

—Jessilyne00

fifteen.

Legends of tomorrow

"I don't see enough people talking about this show. Seasons 1-4 are on Netflix and season 5 is streaming on CW now. There's WOC, LGBT + represented, and it's just a great show."

—Melissaf48cd4ace5

18)

Sex education

"There are no American high school clichés, there are not too cheesy moments, there are incredible actors, diversity, creativity and a hilarious concept. It is just one of the best teen shows overall and is completely underrated."

—Alejandra240552

twenty-one)

Z nation

"Someone else thinks The Walking Dead is too long? All right, Z nation There are five enjoyable and fun seasons! It's funny but also super serious and just when you think it can't get any better, they give you another good story. The characters are also adorable! "

—Canunotmywaywardson

2. 3)

One day at a time

"It is a sitcom about a Cuban-American family and I have never seen a show that cares so much about tough issues like racism, sexuality, consent, family and more, while still being hilarious."

—Crazynutmeg

24)

Spinning

"It's emotional, dramatic, intense, and romantic. It also has an incredible mental health performance, as well as people of color and LGBT performance. Acting, writing, and filmmaking are insane! It's honestly one of the best shows that I've seen! Please take advantage of this spectacular healing show. "

—Wildeyedbibliomania

25)

After life

"It stars Ricky Gervais. The combination of dry humor, stupid humor, and cynical humor blends seamlessly with the show's extremely dark and downright twisted themes, to create a truly spectacular show."

—Amethystmusicnyc

26)

The OA

"It is absolutely incredible. All the characters are perfect, the story is incredibly interesting and interesting, it is very beautiful and it is one of my favorite shows, but nobody talks about it!"

—Williamthebloody

27)

Heterodox

"It's a brilliant and emotional work of art! It's a miniseries about a Hasidic Jewish girl who is in an arranged marriage, then leaves her community to look for music. It's wonderful and exciting, and the actors are amazing! It's a great show. to get through one night, and you'll be crying at the end. "

—Catherineg467955ee2

