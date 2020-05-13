25 pop culture moments that happened in May 2010

When we only had three movies in the MCU.
2)
… and Usher and Will.i.am's "OMG,quot; were among the number 1 songs in the country.
3)
Katy Perry released the feat "California Gurls,quot;. Snoop Dogg, which was the first single from his upcoming album, Teen dream.
5)
The annual Met Gala was held and the theme was "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,quot;.
6)
The event was organized by Oprah Winfrey (who came with Oscar de la Renta).
7)
The White House Correspondents Dinner was held, and President Barack Obama roasted Jay Leno (who was the emcee that year) with the joke: "The only person whose grades fell more than mine last year. is here tonight: it's Jay. "
8)
Sandra Bullock announced that she had adopted a baby.
9)
While Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan announced that they had had a baby in silence a few months earlier.
10)
David Boreanaz admitted that he had had an affair.
eleven)
Britney Spears left her boyfriend Jason Trawick as her agent to maintain it as a personal, non-professional relationship.
12)
Christina Aguilera visited her website to try to stop the rumors that she was fighting Lady Gaga.
13)
Rumors began to circulate that Dwayne Johnson was in talks to join Fast and furious 5 (which would later be called fast Five)
14)
The sixth and final season of The hills It had just started, and the cast was on the tabloids.
fifteen.
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato announced that they had separated, and Demi clarified on Twitter that it was not by phone.
sixteen.
Different hits Star Gary Coleman died at age 42 of a brain hemorrhage.
17)
Legendary actor Dennis Hopper died at age 74 of complications from metastatic prostate cancer.
18)
Lindsay Lohan was outfitted with an ankle alcohol monitoring device as part of her probation (which had been revoked a few days earlier after missing a court date because she was at the Cannes Film Festival).
19)
President Obama announced that he nominated Attorney General Elena Kagan for the Supreme Court.
twenty)
Conan O & # 39; Brien did his first interview since he left Tonight's show with 60 minutes, where he said he decided to drop the show and NBC because it had become "toxic."
twenty-one)
Lee DeWyze won the ninth season of American idol.
22)
Law It aired its final episode after being on the air for 20 years.
2. 3)
Lost It ended after six seasons with a very divisive final episode.
24)
Iron Man 2 and Shrek Forever After they were among the movies released in theaters.
25)
And finally, thanks to a Facebook campaign, Betty White organized a special episode of Mother's Day from SNL.
