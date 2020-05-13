Home Entertainment 18 times Gordon Ramsay said absolutely everything on his mind

18 times Gordon Ramsay said absolutely everything on his mind

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>18 times Gordon Ramsay said absolutely everything on his mind
%MINIFYHTML1b40678ce61af44bc433bf5eff02b2b414%

What I have learned: "Donut,quot; can be a terribly insulting name to call someone.

%MINIFYHTML1b40678ce61af44bc433bf5eff02b2b415%

one]

When his prayer was brutally honest:

2]

When he gave a very precise talk:

3]

When he called it as he saw it:

4]

When he dropped this waiter's jaw with one word:

5]

When the most creative burn occurred to you in the shortest amount of time:

6]

When he wanted to get out of any school project that served him:

7]

When I had no time for jokes:

8]

When he didn't relax, even with a couple of old Muppets:

10]

%MINIFYHTML1b40678ce61af44bc433bf5eff02b2b416%

When he had to save himself:

eleven]

When I expected not to see a sign of what's to come:

12]

When did this takeaway serve:

13]

When he really used everything he had at his disposal to come up with this insult:

14]

When I had perfectly valid reasoning for this chef:

fifteen.

When he crafted a good bait and switch:

sixteen.

When he spoke but received a similar rebuttal from Ramsay:

17]

When he perfectly mixed an insult and a plug:

18]

Finally, when he gave this chef a few words of wisdom:

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©