18 old famous person tweets that are 50% funny and 50% awkward

Next time, maybe I will keep some of these in the drafts.

When Madonna used her album cover to honor Martin Luther King Jr .:


Twitter: @Madonna

2]

When Khloé Kardashian thought her jeans were priced right:

3]

When Troye Sivan gave Tyler Oakley a few words of encouragement:

4]

When Tinashe "honored,quot; Whitney Houston after her death:

5]

When Kirstie Alley paid her respects after Stephen Hawking's death:

6]

When the Hulk Hogan thought that Bam Margera was dead:

7]

When Big Sean didn't like the way Justin Bieber hugged Ariana Grande on stage at her concert:

8]

When Gregg Sulklin compared his intense training to tragedy:

9]

When Zac Efron paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr .:

10]

When Jane Lynch was in vogue on Twitter after her remarks defending billionaires:

eleven]

When Gina Rodríguez helped a fan … a little:

12]

When Bhad Bhabie tweeted about meeting Kim Kardashian:

13]

When Mia Farrow tweeted a Google photo of her own daughter to wish her happy birthday:

14]

When Charli XCX revealed that she never saw The Hunger Games despite being on the soundtrack:

fifteen.

When Frankie Muniz was WINNING for Lizzo's attention:

sixteen.

When Ja Rule responded to the backlash for co-founding the ~ iconic ~ Fyre Fest disaster:

17]

When Khloé Kardashian unexpectedly responded to this cooking failure:

18]

And finally, when Cher replied to someone with this ~ legendary ~ tweet:

