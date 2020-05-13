10 hand sanitizers that really smell good

We believe these products are useful and we hope you will too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

%MINIFYHTML44421c8788988054b4ad129ed6b723e415%

Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a high priority.

Hand sanitizers have recently become a hot item, but you also need to make sure you get one that can do the job and not leaves a strong odor on your skin.

%MINIFYHTML44421c8788988054b4ad129ed6b723e416%

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best option, if you don't have soap and water, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. However, the CDC notes that the hand sanitizer does not kill all germs, but it can quickly reduce the amount of germs on the hands in some situations.

Here are our favorite options that meet CDC guidelines and are still available online from Ulta, Amazon, and more.