Zonnique Pullins shares an emotional message for her mother, Tiny Harris

Zonnique Pullins praised her mother, Tiny Harris, for Mother's Day. He marked the event with an emotional message on his social media account and some photos.

‘WHERE WOULD I BE WITHOUT MY BABY? Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I love you with everything in me! I can't even find the words to start explaining how much you mean to me, so I'll continue to do my best to show you on a daily basis! Thank you very much for being the person who is so perfect in every way! @majorgirl, "Zonnique captioned her post.

Someone said: Eres You are part of shaping and shaping me like the woman I am today! I couldn't have been blessed with a better start than you! I love you.

Another follower said, "The last photo is a beautiful humorous post," and someone else posted, "Happy Mother's Day to your mother looked so cute with the @majorgirl glasses."

Someone else said, ‘That was so beautiful. Made me cry. I love your relationship, "and someone else said," No, you didn't use that picture of your mom that was a meme. "

Another commenter said: ‘I hope you know that you are Our baby since Tiny introduced us. As far as I'm concerned, you are part of Xcape! "And another follower posted this:" Happy Mother's Day! I remember Nique at this age @majorgirl. "

Tiny was also very emotional the past few days. He made sure to show his gratitude for the best seven gifts of his life. Of course, she is talking about her children.

‘This video has 7 of my best gifts that God could have blessed me to be a mother! Also, the most important mothers in my life! My life is complete with all these amazing people. I honor and greet you all !! Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing human beings in the world! A mother! & # 39; Tiny captioned a video he shared and fans praised his family.



