YouTuber Colleen Ballinger apologizes for racist comments in new video

Colleen Ballinger he is having an "honest conversation,quot; with his followers about his past "stupid mistakes,quot;.
In a video titled "Address Everything," the YouTuber, more commonly known as "Miranda sings," apologizes for a 14-year-old video in which she and her sister pretend to be Latinx women.
She begins by admitting that the characters she and her teenage sister played were "entirely based on racial stereotypes."
"It's not fun, and it's completely painful. I'm so embarrassed and embarrassed that I ever thought it was okay," she says. "He was a protected teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive." Ballinger adds that years later, she and her sister realized that what they did was not right and decided to delete the video, because they did not want anyone to be "hurt,quot; by it.
Colleen insists that they did not to avoid controversy, as some alleged.
In addition, YouTuber is responsible for how he spoke about an overweight woman he sat next to her on a flight 12 years ago. She admits that the derogatory comments she made were horrible, but promises: "That is not the woman I am today."
Ballinger then offers a sincere apology to anyone who has offended her when she "callously,quot; spoke of having to harass a dog that bit her as a child. Although she has spoken about it several times before, Ballinger says she wants to discuss it again, because "even today as a 33-year-old woman,quot; she feels guilty about the death of her dog.
She explains that she often uses humor to discuss difficult topics, but did not think about how it might affect others.
"For anyone and everyone who was hurt or offended by the statements I made when I was younger, I am very sorry. I hope everyone can see that the person I am today is very far from the person I was a decade ago," she shares.
Lastly, the mother of one addresses an ongoing controversy that started a few weeks ago when a 17-year-old Ireland fan alleged in a video that Colleen did not pay her for the content she wrote and shared "Miranda Sings,quot; with her on Twitter account. .
In another complaint, Adam Mcintyre accused the internet personality of mailing him his underwear and bras.
Colleen denies her account in the video, explaining that she did not immediately address Mcintyre's concerns "about respecting the wishes,quot; of the teen's mother. Colleen went on to share screenshots of her past interactions, but only of messages that were shared between her and the adults, as the fan is a minor.
In addition, he denies having given the teenager access to his Twitter account for more than a year. She claims she had her password for just one day, which was kind of a test trial.
As for sending him her bra and underwear, she confesses that it is true, but insists that they were new and that it was only a joke.
She ends her video by promising that she "will continue to learn,quot; from her mistakes and grow as a human being, but asks that cyberstalkers learn that words have power, just as she has throughout her career.
To hear her full apology, watch the video above.
%MINIFYHTMLfa9eea36a67e5c531d8da3579bf3921318%