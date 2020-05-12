YouTuber Colleen Ballinger apologizes for racist comments in new video

Colleen Ballinger he is having an "honest conversation,quot; with his followers about his past "stupid mistakes,quot;.

In a video titled "Address Everything," the YouTuber, more commonly known as "Miranda sings," apologizes for a 14-year-old video in which she and her sister pretend to be Latinx women.

She begins by admitting that the characters she and her teenage sister played were "entirely based on racial stereotypes."

"It's not fun, and it's completely painful. I'm so embarrassed and embarrassed that I ever thought it was okay," she says. "He was a protected teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive." Ballinger adds that years later, she and her sister realized that what they did was not right and decided to delete the video, because they did not want anyone to be "hurt,quot; by it.

Colleen insists that they did not to avoid controversy, as some alleged.