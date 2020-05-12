Your PS5 can alert you when you stink in a game – BGR

A new Sony patent reveals innovations for a PlayStation virtual assistant that could help with real-time gaming.

The documentation details the technology that will allow a digital assistant to present information about the game's progress, the duration of the level, and direct feedback on the user's game.

The feature could make it to the PS5, but it's unclear whether Sony will roll it out this year.

Launched this fall, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have similar capabilities, based on what we know so far. The hardware is almost identical on the two consoles, with the new Xbox promising better CPU and GPU performance than the new PlayStation, and the PS5 sporting a faster custom SSD. But it's on the software side that Sony and Microsoft will try to outdo each other, and the PS5 could have a crucial advantage over the X Series.

The PS5 could have a game-centric virtual assistant similar to Siri or Google Assistant, according to a series of new Sony patents that have described aspects of the technology. The official DualSense controller announcement confirmed that the device will have a microphone that could be used for voice commands. In the revealed post, Sony explained that the microphone could be a quick way to talk to friends. But we have more evidence to suggest that Sony has more important things in mind for voice computing in the gaming landscape.

Found by Intel games, the In-game information platform The patent application describes a smart feature of a gaming device that will provide contextual information based on what you are playing.

As you will see in the following images from the documentation Sony submitted, the wizard will be able to inform you of various elements in the game and offer tips to help you make the most of your gaming sessions.

An illustration shows the wizard informing the player that the next level will take 45 minutes to complete, but one of their favorite shows starts in 30 minutes. The wizard asks if the player wants to continue or if he should switch to a target that would take less than 30 minutes to complete.

A different version of the information panel below tells players that they can finish a 45-minute level in just 25 minutes by selecting a particular resource. Presumably, this patent is linked to a different Sony patent that describes the assistant technology that allows players to purchase in-game content when it is available. The image above also implies that the player would interact with the console via voice to receive information related to the game. Additionally, the wizard would have access to additional resources, such as a player's calendar, to issue the warnings it describes.

Another illustration shows the wizard telling the player that he is misusing the ax, and that he should improve his technique using a different combination of buttons. In other words, it improves:

There is no evidence that Sony implements the voice assistant with the PS5 at launch. It may be years before it's ready, but it looks like Sony is aligning the hardware and protecting its innovations with patents. It is not just the microphone in the DualSense controller that could support a voice assistant, but also the console hardware, including the fast hardware that can support the artificial intelligence and machine learning functions that a digital assistant would require. Also, these patents can only refer to the PS5, as the PlayStation is Sony's only gaming device.

Every time Sony launches its game assistant, it will offer gamers a different experience than anything they've seen before. Microsoft could be working on similar features for Xbox, but at the moment we have not seen traces of it. Unlike Microsoft, which has revealed almost all the secrets of the X Series, Sony has yet to reveal the PS5. And a PS5 voice assistant is the kind of feature Sony might want to reveal closer to the launch of the console.