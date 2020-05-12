"Your data is worth money,quot;: Cybersecurity expert says COVID-19 related phishing increased 6,000% – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – While sitting at home working remotely, e-learning, or even playing your favorite online game, it can be difficult to imagine why cybercriminals want to attack you.

But the answer is simple, and it's up to you to protect yourself, according to cybersecurity expert Ryan Cloutier.

"Your data is worth money," said Cloutier. "The average adult data is worth $ 250 to $ 300 on the black market."

Hackers can enter through your phone, computer, smart devices, routers, and even gaming systems.

"Basically, if it's on the Internet and we're not doing the best job of securing it, that provides an opportunity for a bad guy to come in," Cloutier said.

An easy way to protect those devices is to make sure they are up to date.

"Having outdated devices is the same as leaving the windows and doors of your home open and then leaving," he said.

Everything from your devices to your mobile apps and software apps like the browsers on your computer all need to be updated, so do it regularly. Even your router needs to be updated. And if you're over the age of five, Cloutier recommends updating.

"All of these things will help you be less likely to be a victim of cyber crime," he said.

Right now, scam artists pose as human resources professionals from their employer, the IRS, charities that help COVID-19 patients, and people who sell personal protective equipment.

%MINIFYHTML5927e6a03b5fa08ba35986aaee47525516%

"We have seen a huge increase, a roughly 6,000% increase in phishing in the past few weeks, specifically around COVID," he said.

Therefore, it is essential to avoid click bait in your inbox. Never give out information unless you know it comes from a legitimate source.

"The easiest trick is to read the email out loud and pretend there is a human standing in front of you asking you for this," Cloutier said. "A lot of times that will make us pause."

Some schemes may seem legitimate, so be more cautious.

"Don't click on the links in the email. Type those addresses in your browser," he said.

With so many devices on one network, Cloutier recommends setting up a second Wi-Fi login or guest network. Put your sensitive devices on one network and less sensitive devices on the other to outwit bad actors.

"So if, for example, their gaming system was compromised by a bad guy, having it on the guest network makes it very difficult for them to gain access to their work school or personal finance computer," he said.

Also, don't forget to keep an eye on your little ones.

"We want to trust our children, but sometimes our children do not realize that they are not in a legitimate place, or do not realize that the person they are talking to is not a partner, but really an adult perhaps with malicious intent, "said Cloutier.

It also recommends setting a password if you use video conferencing to work. Apps like Zoom and Teams are great targets right now.