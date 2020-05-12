Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Are here the latest coronavirus updates and maps of where the virus has spread.

In other developments:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $ 300 billion economic rescue package on Tuesday. He did not provide details, but said he would help all kinds of businesses, from farmers and migrant workers to large companies.

Kremlin chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.

The Germans were nervous when their country's R factor, the number that indicates the viral spread rate, increased after blocking measures began to increase. But senior health officials responded that the metric was meant to fluctuate, and that only a steady increase would be a concern.

Leaders of the Trump administration's coronavirus response warned that the United States still did not have the pandemic under control and lacked crucial capabilities to contain an inevitable surge in cases that could arise if the nation moved too fast to reopen the economy.

Tech companies once promised that fully functional, autonomous cars would be on the way by 2020, but technology has taken longer than expected to perfect, and that has been complicated by the pandemic.

The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.