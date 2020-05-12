Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Wuhan plans to evaluate the 11 million residents
Six new cases in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began prompted officials to order measures to prevent another deadly wave of infections.
Wuhan is not the only place in China seeing new cases: The northern city of Shulan, near the Russian border, was declared "high risk,quot; on Sunday after 15 people were infected.
In other developments:
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $ 300 billion economic rescue package on Tuesday. He did not provide details, but said he would help all kinds of businesses, from farmers and migrant workers to large companies.
Kremlin chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.
The Germans were nervous when their country's R factor, the number that indicates the viral spread rate, increased after blocking measures began to increase. But senior health officials responded that the metric was meant to fluctuate, and that only a steady increase would be a concern.
Leaders of the Trump administration's coronavirus response warned that the United States still did not have the pandemic under control and lacked crucial capabilities to contain an inevitable surge in cases that could arise if the nation moved too fast to reopen the economy.
Tech companies once promised that fully functional, autonomous cars would be on the way by 2020, but technology has taken longer than expected to perfect, and that has been complicated by the pandemic.
India's falling carbon emissions
For the first time in four decades, Carbon dioxide emissions fell in the country. This reflects the economic slowdown in the blocking restrictions imposed during the coronavirus outbreak and also a broader weakening of the demand for fossil fuels.
Emissions fell about 15 percent in March and probably fell another 30 percent in April, according to researchers at Carbon Brief, an environmental website that tracks climate and energy policy.
Coal-fired power generation, which is linked to increased air pollution, fell 31 percent in the first three weeks of April.
Context: India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world after China and the US. USA Just five years ago, the country built a series of coal-fired power plants, more than double its capacity.
Back-to-work lessons from China
Three months after authorities closed the country to stop the spread of the outbreak, the workers have returned to their jobs. China is the first post-coronavirus workplace laboratory.
Some of the rules are obvious: wear masks, use disinfectant, keep a reasonable distance from others. But some are far-reaching and require employees to significantly change their daily routines, commuting, and work schedules. Workers in other countries may not tolerate some of the stricter standards.
Everyone agrees on one thing: there is no return to life before the pandemic.
Details: Tracking applications are becoming widespread. Some companies, such as electronics giant Foxconn, advised their employees to trade public transportation for walking, biking, or driving. Lunches are more solitary, with companies like the chemical giant BASF allowing one person per table in their canteen.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Bringing Muslim Families to American TV Comedy
When comedian Ramy Youssef grew up in New Jersey, he and his Egyptian Muslim family saw no one on television who looked like them. "We would see something," Youssef recalled in an interview with The Times, "and we connected emotionally with the characters, but it wasn't us yet, you know? It was they. "
But with "Ramy," Hulu's whimsically subversive success he helped create and star in, he made the show he couldn't see at the time. Before I return for a second season at the end of the month, our Talk columnist spoke with Mr. Youssef about his education, the expectations of the comedians, and how he "came out,quot; to his family about going to therapy.
This is what is happening the most.
Afghanistan: Gunmen He broke into a maternity clinic in Kabul, and a suicide bomber attacked a funeral in eastern Nangarhar province. The two attacks on Tuesday left 40 dead and more than 80 wounded. Violence has escalated in Afghanistan, despite a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.
Snapshot: Above, the Slutsk vs. soccer game. Slavia-Mozyr in Belarus, which was closely followed worldwide after a group of Australian soccer fans. gave Belarusian football a worldwide fan base. They started a Facebook group for fans looking for sports to watch while the world was on hold. Soon after, thousands around the world were supporting S.F.C. Slutsk
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Running to reopen
This week Donald G. McNeil Jr., our infectious disease correspondent, wrote about a possible second wave in the coronavirus pandemic. He focused on the impact of reopening in the US. As other countries around the world face outbreaks after easing restrictions.
When cities and areas are reopened before they have met the experts' recommendations, as you wrote, they increase the likelihood that they will see a devastating second wave. Does this extend the timeline by which we have to deal with the virus?
People need to stop thinking of it as a national wave. We had the first wave here in New York, and in Detroit and in New Orleans and in Chicago. They largely dodged the first wave in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San José.
The wave continues to travel. If you get out of the running of the bulls, that wave will eventually affect many new cities. But first it will be silent for at least two weeks. If you or I have the disease tomorrow, we would not start feeling symptoms for five to seven days, and we would not start developing pneumonia for at least 14 days.
You must perform many tests even in a small town to notice the appearance of an outbreak. Otherwise, your first indication is that people appear in greater numbers in their emergency rooms with pneumonia. That's a very strong signal, but it's a signal that can be seen too late to stop an avalanche of cases after the first, and small rural hospitals run out of fans and ambulances very quickly.
What have you learned about the US states? USA Who have not controlled their outbreaks but who are reopening hairdressers, restaurants and shops?
They are living in a world of dreams. They are desperate to reopen, and they are right to feel that. But they have convinced themselves that it is safe to reopen, and it is not. If you are an expert in analyzing epidemics, you know it is not safe.
What explains this risk mentality in people right now?
Too many people have not seen the disease hurt someone they know, so they do not fully believe it, they are not absorbing the sad truth.
