Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Middle powers tackle diplomatic vacuum
Middle-powered countries like Australia and others in Europe and Asia are forging new ties from what they have learned from the coronavirus pandemic: that the risks of China's authoritarian government can no longer be denied, and that EE cannot be trusted. . USA Lead.
Australia, for example, has become the sudden leader of a boost to boost international institutions, after a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the pandemic was requested. Europe has joined the effort.
The call for an investigation angered Beijing, which rejected criticism of its initial response to the coronavirus. The move, indicative of Australia's increased readiness to confront China, has shaken global diplomacy.
"For the rules-based international order to mean anything, it must be confirmed," said an Australian lawmaker. "If the world does not respond and act now, when will it ever act?"
Looking to the future: Medium-power alliances could be short-lived, but they could also offer an alternative to the dynamic between the world's two superpowers.
Here are the latest coronaviruses. updates and outbreak monitoring maps.
Underreport the number of viruses in Russia
President Vladimir Putin is wrapping up a nationwide "non-work period,quot; today, claiming success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The government has boasted of a low coronavirus death rate, confusing researchers who compared it to that of other countries with underfunded health systems.
But new data released by the Moscow city government on Friday shows that the number of deaths recorded there in April It exceeded the five-year average for the same period by more than 1,700, a stark contrast to the official coronavirus death count of 642.
Scope: Other countries that are also possibly not reporting are Belarus, whose leader has rejected closing requests, and Mexico, where officials have recorded three times as many deaths in the capital as the government has acknowledged.
For example, the new proposals encourage those who cannot work from home to return to their places of work, but also to avoid public transport. People will be advised to use facial coatings in some stores and on public transportation, but they are not required to do so.
Political leaders in Scotland and Wales have already rejected parts of the strategy.
Some schools may reopen next month. But, with many parents still concerned, there are there is no guarantee that students actually attend. Even in classrooms for vulnerable children and children of essential workers who have remained open, participation has been low.
Context: Mr. Johnson's new strategy is remarkably laissez-faire for balancing economic and health risks, leaving more to personal judgment, reminding critics of his focus on the early stages of the pandemic.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Human resistance and the silk road.
Throughout the centuries of Silk Road history, humanity faced horrors from plague to cholera. Still, the trade route, and the spirit of discovery, continued. The stories about the road in the latest issue of T's travel, The Times style magazine, were in the works long before the pandemic, but still contain lessons for the way forward. Above, Zhangye Danxia National Geopark in Gansu.
"We are going to find some comfort," writes Hanya Yanagihara, editor in chief of T, "knowing that we are preceded by centuries of human resistance, those travelers who remind us that every journey, no matter how difficult, ends up finding our way to return."
Read The problem here.
This is what is happening the most.
Iran Friendly Fire Incident: A missile fired on Sunday from an Iranian Navy frigate struck another Iranian naval vessel during a military exercise in the Oman Sea, killing at least 19 sailors, the second time this year that Iran appeared to have fired a deadly missile at wrong target.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Increasing levels of pandemic stress
As shelter-in-place orders advance, journalists Francesca Donner and Corinne Purtill had a conversation about rising stress levels, hard to ignore. Below is an edited and condensed excerpt. You can Sign up for the In Her Words newsletter here.
Corinne Hello Francesca Now we are, let me review my notes here, approximately seven and a half years in domestic quarantine. How are you?
Francesca Well, technically well. But it's been over a month since my kids stopped going to school and I stopped going to the office, and we officially stopped seeing non-supermarket workers here or there. Not pointing out the obvious, but it starts to wear you down. You?
Corinne Same. On good morning, I remember being thankful that my family is healthy and that we have a safe place to stay. But I still liked it better when I had all those things and He could go wherever he wanted.
Francesca You can see people starting to unravel. A The LeanIn.Org survey released this week suggests that women experience stress up to twice the rate of men. And being under this pressure makes us, women and men, do and say things that, well, we normally wouldn't do. Parents yelling at children. Adults yelling at each other.
A friend of mine said that she threw her husband's clothes out the window because he left them on the floor. She said it was extremely cathartic.
Corinne Oh my God. I think I ran out of coffee through my nose.
Francesca Corinne, is there anything you do to manage your stress?
Corinne Leave my house. Walking. Once a day. It doesn't really matter where you go. I walk or run, I feel air on my skin, I take a break and I just am. You?
Francesca Walks with my family. Everyday. Rain or shine.
