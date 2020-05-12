You won't see Prince Charles talking about tampons in The Crown

The crown, Netflix drama about Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, has touched on a variety of themes and scandals from the past few decades, but there is a moment viewers won't see in the upcoming season four: Prince carlos& # 39; infamous leaked call with then lover Camilla Parker Bowles.
In an interview with EW Live, The crownprince charles Josh O & # 39; ConnorHe revealed that he made sure that the conversation, known as Camillagate or Tampongate, would not be part of the Netflix series of Peter Morgan.
"When I was offered the role, one of my first questions was – I say questions, I think it was more or less a statement -" We are not making the 'tampon' phone call, "said O & # 39; Connor.
O & # 39; Connor explained that before The crown He did independent film projects and television shows where he played "slightly dubious characters." "And this was my only chance for my parents to see something without shame and there is no way I could screw it up by talking about tampons on Netflix," he said.
The crown will end with the fifth season starring Imelda Staunton, the third actress to play Queen Elizabeth, taking on the role of Olivia colman who inherited it from Claire foy.
"I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The crown in the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, "said Peter Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer, in a statement." At first I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that When I started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. "
The crown won't touch Prince harry and Meghan Markle. According to the BBC, The crown Executive producer Suzanne Mackie He told PA that the most recent real headlines from the end of 2019 and 2020 are safe from being dramatized.
"To be honest, whatever the life of The crown it's after where we are now, I doubt we ever get that far today, "Mackie said.
The crown Seasons one and three are now streaming on Netflix. The fourth season will likely fall in late 2020 if the past season's release schedule is an indication.
