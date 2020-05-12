You won't see Prince Charles talking about tampons in The Crown

The crown, Netflix drama about Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, has touched on a variety of themes and scandals from the past few decades, but there is a moment viewers won't see in the upcoming season four: Prince carlos& # 39; infamous leaked call with then lover Camilla Parker Bowles.

In an interview with EW Live, The crownprince charles Josh O & # 39; ConnorHe revealed that he made sure that the conversation, known as Camillagate or Tampongate, would not be part of the Netflix series of Peter Morgan.

"When I was offered the role, one of my first questions was – I say questions, I think it was more or less a statement -" We are not making the 'tampon' phone call, "said O & # 39; Connor.