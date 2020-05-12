You might never stop watching this foldable iPhone Flip video – BGR

The Apple iPhone 12 release date is approaching with each passing day, and we look forward to a good review that combines the designs of the current iPhone 11 with the 2012 iPhone 5.

As excited as they are eager by Apple fans for the company's first major iPhone redesign in three years, they also know that the design of the iPhone 12 won't offer much excitement.

If you want to see what a really exciting iPhone looks like, you should definitely check out the awesome foldable iPhone Flip video we found on YouTube.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

There have been some massive iPhone 12 leaks this week, to the point that there is hardly anything important that is unknown right now. In addition to various next-generation iPhone features that are being reaffirmed by a source with a solid track record, we also have a large leak that reveals the prices of the iPhone 12 lineup and most of the remaining specs. The great news here is that, according to a reliable leak, Apple's iPhone 12 line will start with 128GB of base storage. That's double the amount of entry-level storage on the iPhone 11, and it's been lost late. That's especially true considering that Apple will never and probably never offer an iPhone that supports removable storage.

As for the design of Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, we can look forward to what is sure to be Apple's most stylish iPhone design. The front of the phones will look like the iPhone 11 series, but with a smaller notch at the top of the screen. The back will be similar as well as an additional LIDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max triple-lens rear camera. Then the edges of the new Apple iPhones will be flat metal like the iPhone 5 instead of rounded like every new Apple flagship iPhone model since 2014. The new design sounds great and will be a welcome change considering Every new iPhone has looked the same since 2017. That said, there's really nothing about Apple's new iPhone 12 design that sounds particularly innovative or exciting.

128GB entry-level storage is big business for iPhones. This will also be the first time that Apple has launched a new iPhone series with four different models, which we have known since TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told us last year. It is the first time that all new Apple iPhones will have OLED displays and iPhone 12 models will also be the first Apple phones to support 5G. 2020 will be full of new features for the iPhone and yet there is still not much to get excited about right now.

Iconic Android smartphones have come a long way since almost all Android phone companies stole Apple's iPhone X design starting in 2017. Sure, they all look almost exactly the same, but at least the design they're copying. It is not one that is three years old. On top of that, some outliers have embraced clever new designs, like this crazy Xiaomi smartphone and the handful of foldable phones we've seen. Wouldn't it be nice if Apple pushed the envelope a little too?

From patent applications that have been made public, we know that Apple is toying with various foldable iPhone designs behind closed doors. Needless to say, that's not an indication that the company will ever launch a foldable iPhone, let alone launch one soon. But a YouTube channel called iOS Beta News recently came up with a foldable iPhone concept that it calls the iPhone Flip, and we can't stop looking at it.

Now, this new iPhone Flip is not as exciting and futuristic as the "iPhone 12 Flip,quot; video we saw a few months ago. It doesn't do that well either, since that previous video was very realistic. But there is no doubt that this new iPhone Flip is also a marvel, and the design is actually much more realistic than that previous concept.

%MINIFYHTML498f73b00b59c970d99bd96368b4247b15%

This new iPhone Flip video shows a phone that has Apple's new set of iPhone 12 Pro cameras on the back of the top half and a secondary display on the back of the other half. In this way, people could use the camera and view the content with the phone closed. Inside, there's a massive folding screen with a hole-punch camera like the one we've seen on so many Android phones. The creator of this mockup forgot to make room for Apple's TrueDepth sensor array needed for Face ID, but we will forgive it considering how good this design is. Check it out in the embedded video below.

Today's best deals one 2 3 4 4

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest and best offers that we find on the web. Prices are subject to change without notice and the coupons mentioned above may be available in a limited supply. BGR may receive a commission for orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.