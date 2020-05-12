Yes, 3 Late Late Show staff welcomed babies within 24 hours

Congratulations are in order for three!
While James Corden Aims to bring laughter and lightness every night on his CBS nightly show, the host of The Late Late Show He had some extra good news to share on Monday night.
"We found three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn't have to go far because we have some amazing news for us here," he shared during his show. "Three members of our Late Late Show all staff have had babies in the last 24 hours. Can you believe it?"
The show's accounting assistant, an editor, and an executive producer welcomed the babies to their respective families. And yes, they shared photos of their daughters for everyone to admire.
"What was going on in The Late Late Show nine months ago? What was it that encouraged everyone? James joked. As a result, the host looked back on segments that aired nine months ago and one excelled.
"I and Josh Gad Dressed as The rock and Jason Statham. And then everything was clear. It was meant to happen, "he shared while laughing." Me and Gad in ball caps dressed as The Rock and Jason Statham. Basically we hit the tires all over Late Late Show crew that day. "
James added: "Congratulations to the proud new parents and welcome to the world. The newest and cutest members of The Late Late Show family. We can't wait to meet you. "
This is not the first time that James celebrates his talented employees. Earlier this month, the comedian explained that one of the show's script coordinators was planning to get married. the CoronavirusHowever, he forced to postpone the event.
To bring some smiles, James surprised the couple with messages from his favorite baseball athletes, tickets to an upcoming game, and an Italian dinner in the front yard complete with a wedding cake, champagne, and a man playing a six-foot accordion.
Well done, James!
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs during the week at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.
