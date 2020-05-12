Yes, 3 Late Late Show staff welcomed babies within 24 hours

Congratulations are in order for three!

While James Corden Aims to bring laughter and lightness every night on his CBS nightly show, the host of The Late Late Show He had some extra good news to share on Monday night.

"We found three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn't have to go far because we have some amazing news for us here," he shared during his show. "Three members of our Late Late Show all staff have had babies in the last 24 hours. Can you believe it?"

The show's accounting assistant, an editor, and an executive producer welcomed the babies to their respective families. And yes, they shared photos of their daughters for everyone to admire.

"What was going on in The Late Late Show nine months ago? What was it that encouraged everyone? James joked. As a result, the host looked back on segments that aired nine months ago and one excelled.