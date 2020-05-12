Writer-creator-showrunner Matthew Arnold signs with APA – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Television writer, executive producer, and filmmaker Matthew Arnold has signed with APA.

Arnold became known in the television industry in 2013 when NBC ordered his original scripted fake picture sequence drama, Siberia, to the series. He served as creator and executive producer on the series, in addition to directing most of the episodes. Later, when he created a fantasy drama. Emerald City, a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz who received a direct request to the series on NBC for its first season.

Arnold also wrote and directed the horror movie, Shady People, which he developed with Warner Bros TV, Legendary Television and New Regency, which was picked up in Cannes. Last season, he sold a television adaptation of the popular The black ribbons podcast to NBC, and has a number of other high-profile original and adapted projects underway for 2020. Arnold continues to be represented by Good Fear Content and Behr Abramson Levy.

APA is one of the few full-service agencies in the industry that can currently represent writers during the ongoing WGA showdown. Earlier this year, the agency signed the WGA franchise agreement and merged its television and film divisions under the motto of APA Scripted Literary to offer clients a forward-thinking representation approach. Over the past month, APA has signed a string of high-profile showrunners, including Matt Wheeler, Tim Hobert, Lara Olsen, and Hannah Shakespeare.