Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany wins congressional special election – Up News Info

– Republican Tom Tiffany, a state senator backed by President Donald Trump, easily won a special Congressional election Tuesday in a very conservative rural Wisconsin district.

Tiffany's victory over Democrat Tricia Zunker in the Northern Wisconsin Seventh District comes in the state's second election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the past five weeks. Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, a Republican who retired in September. The district, which covers all or parts of 26 counties, has been vacant since Duffy's retirement.

Big news: Tom Tiffany of the Great State of Wisconsin has just become Congressman Tom Tiffany. It will do a FANTASTIC job for the people of Wisconsin and the United States. Congratulations! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Trump won Wisconsin by less than one point, but led the district by 20 points, in 2016. Tiffany's victory over Zunker was approximately 5 points less than that, according to preliminary results. Trump backed Tiffany in the race, but due to the pandemic she was unable to campaign in person for him.

The victory is in a district where Trump will have to win big again if he hopes to bring Wisconsin back, a state that won by less than a point in 2016. Tiffany's great victory also helps erase the flavor of a Loss by a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice in last month's election, a race that increased Democrats' confidence.

"Tonight was a victory for President Trump and Tom Tiffany that demonstrates the enthusiasm behind our president in Wisconsin," said Trump campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

Zunker, chairman of the Wausau School Board, was trying to become the first Wisconsin Native American elected to Congress. He received renowned endorsements, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, but the numbers were against him. The district has been under Republican control since 2011 and was redistricted to further favor Republicans.

%MINIFYHTML04896c8f8e4f685524b99bb4fc98d5d715%

There was uncertainty about whether holding a special election amid the pandemic would affect the outcome. Election secretaries said they were prepared, about 20% of registered voters had voted absentee, and there were no calls to delay or alter elections as before the Wisconsin presidential primaries last month.

Unlike the April 7 presidential primary in Wisconsin, during which masked voters endured long lines at congested voting centers in Milwaukee and elsewhere, there were no widespread calls to delay or alter voting in special elections. The 18,800-square-mile district is mostly rural, and COVID-19 has yet to be seriously affected, with less than 2% of all positive cases in the state and less than 2.5% of all deaths.

Mary Thompson, 64, of Kronenwetter, a village in Marathon County, said she felt safe when she cast her vote for Tiffany on Tuesday, calling herself a "stubborn and very patriotic person." She said she felt she had to vote in person to honor the ancestors who served in the military.

Dave Murdock, 68, of Wausau, also voted for Tiffany.

"It was much safer than going, for example, to one of the convenience stores," Murdock said.

Peggy Stalheim, 69, a retired public health nurse in Medford, voted absent for Zunker. Even though no coronavirus cases had been reported in his county, Stalheim said he was not going to risk voting in person. Her 92-year-old mother-in-law lives in her home.

Tiffany, 62, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years. He joined the Legislature in 2011, was a close ally of then-Republican Governor Scott Walker, and voted to pass the anti-union law, Law 10. He also voted to legalize hidden transportation and move the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin. and pushed to locate an open pit mine in northern Wisconsin that never made it to the state.

With Tiffany's victory, Republicans have five of Wisconsin's eight seats in Congress. Tiffany will serve until the end of the year, but will have to reappear in November to serve a full two-year term.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)