I'm reviewing two very different computers right now: the new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 and the new 2020 Surface Go 2. You can click the links in the sentences above to get some first impressions and if you have specific questions to review, no Feel free to email me and I'll do my best to address as many as I can later this week.

These are very different computers because the MacBook is powerful and designed for "professionals,quot; (whatever that means more) and the Surface Go is small and designed to maximize portability when you're out and about (whatever that means more).

They also have different answers to the old question, "Where does the computer go on a computer?" For the Mac, it's under the keyboard; for Surface, it's behind the screen. (The Surface Book 3 has an even more interesting answer: both. And yes, for those of you who listened to the Vergecast last week, I've listened to them and I think there really are people who separate the screen.)

But I am equally interested in something they share: their attempts to bring their desktop operating systems into the modern era of what I will call "Managed Operating Systems,quot;. I've written and made videos about this before, so you know where this is going: I'm fascinated by the spectrum that stretches from iPhone and iPad on one end to wild and shaggy PCs on the other end.

"Managed,quot; systems include roughly those iOS, Chrome OS, and Android devices. They are more controlled, they tend to have their native apps installed through an app store, and they tend to apply their updates as automatically as possible. That does not mean that operating systems like macOS or Windows 10 are United Nationsmanaged, of course, but historically they have tended to be a little more open. Linux, of course, is even more open.

And app builders have been, well, a bit greedy when it comes to taking advantage of that openness. Go to your Task Manager or Activity Monitor and examine your active processes and you may find things running that you don't expect. Both Windows and macOS have many corners where applications can be placed without appearing in their official list of applications that run at startup. Some of those apps even reinstall their startup daemons every time you use them, even if you have manually removed them.

Which is probably part of the reason why Apple and Microsoft have been experimenting with ways to more closely manage their desktop operating systems.

macOS Catalina represents a big change in the frequency with which applications have to ask you for permission to do things that they could do freely before, leading to Windows Vista Syndrome. After a certain point, just click "yes,quot; in the box without actually reading what you're asking or thinking about its implications, assuming you can even understand what they are. Catalina also wants to embarrass or scare you every time you try to run an application that you have installed from somewhere other than the Mac App Store. There's also a lot of confusion and disgust about Apple's policies toward app notarization.

As for Windows, Microsoft apparently tries something different every year. More recently, there has been a "Mode S,quot; that only allows you to install apps from the Microsoft app store. Those apps theoretically follow more modern rules for what they can do in the background, leading to a better experience. However, in practice, the Microsoft app store lacks very common apps that you will definitely want to use. Turning off S mode is easy and almost instantaneous. so I hope a lot of people do.

I'm glad to be able to jump past these restrictions on both platforms. When I do, I get a much more robust set of capabilities. And also more problems.

On both platforms, the most noticeable annoyance is longevity. I see a bump in the battery life that's somewhere between "Huh, I feel restless that something is draining my battery faster than it should,quot; and "Oh my gosh, what have I done? I need to pass those next two days looking for this battery consumption. " (Yes, in both cases my first move was to stop using the Chrome browser).

Finding the right balance between managed and unmanaged operating systems is very difficult. Keep things too locked up and people will complain that their computer can't let them do "real work,quot;, me included! Open things too much and Adobe, Google and God knows who will keep your things in the background.

Most of all: try tightening the screws a bit on a previously opened operating system and you will get many, maybe most, users who just loosen them. I am guilty of that! But the goal of running a Windows, macOS, or Linux machine is to be able to do things and run applications that just don't work on ChromeOS or iPadOS.

S mode in Windows is a bit like suddenly seeing a fence erected on your path while trying to walk a path. And all of Catalina's permission dialogues are like warning signs that don't explain exactly what the real danger is. Sure, you know that both can be for your own good, as the path ahead is treacherous, but you still want to get where you are going. Then you jump over the fence and walk the treacherous path. They are all or nothing type of solutions.

Instead of a fence blocking the path, I would like to have railings along it. I would like to believe that it is possible to give me the option of using the power I need while reducing the worst excesses of the applications that provide that power. I would like to free up the part of my brain that stores the checklist of the places to stick my finger when I think my computer is running slow or hot.

I don't think Catalina or S Mode will strike that balance, but I'm really glad that both companies are trying to work it out.

There is always next year. Or this year, actually. Microsoft seems to be taking another shot with Windows 10X. We don't know Apple's plans yet, but since the Catalina operating system is most often compared to Windows Vista, you should assume that some changes will occur.

