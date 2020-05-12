Will MLB help the United States heal or will it kill the 2020 season for a money argument?

Perhaps in the end, it won't be the coronavirus that kills the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The most likely cause of death is the greed of gamers and franchise owners who could destroy any hope of a pennant race before launching the first launch.

"This country needs baseball," Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon told "The Rich Eisen Show."

Sorry Charlie. The country needs food on the table. Baseball? It is a luxury.

While I have no doubt Blackmon loves the game, what does love have to do with the Boys of Summer returning to the diamond? Whether we see baseball in these strange times will depend on both the Benjamins and security concerns regarding COVID-19.

Do players and owners really want to play ball, if taking the field hits them too hard in the wallet?

Hello, we are all talking about sacrifice for the common good. But for baseball, like the rest of us, it is much more difficult to walk that conversation when you are not depositing money in the bank.

As soon as Commissioner Rob Manfred allowed our stay at home to take off with his plan to start the season in July with an 82-game schedule, a designated hitter in each game, and expanded playoffs, Union Chief Tony Clark criticized the franchise owners' proposal to divide the income 50-50 as a salary cap that players will never accept.

With unemployment across the country rising to the levels of the Great Depression, do you think a single laid-off factory worker gets excited about millionaire baseball players fighting for dollars with the owners of multi-million dollar franchises?

Let me be honest. While it would be great to see Blackmon gallop around first base, stretching a blooper on a double, I don't mind if he takes another penny of his $ 21 million salary in 2020.

Here's what worries me: What about the livelihoods of all the stadium workers I've seen lined up in the bowels of Coors Field, reporting to work hours before each game? How can there be regular paychecks for beer vendors or ushers if there are no fans in the stands?

But here's what unexpectedly and delightfully can be true: Baseball might miss fans more than fans of the game.

MLB estimates that 40% of its $ 10 billion annual business is derived from tickets, concessions, and door-related revenue. Take the fans and the mass they spend annually on everything from box seats to Dippin & # 39; Dots, and I'm not sure Rockies owner Dick Monfort can get rich simply by turning on the lights at the stadium if fans are not allowed to pass. the doors.

Wouldn't it be like America if what kills the baseball season is the same dysfunction that we have seen COVID-19 present in the rest of us? While the death count is increasing, so are the signs and insults about the value of money and freedom from health and safety, and none of the screaming is willing to listen or find a middle ground.

Hey, I want the Rockies to play ball, because Nolan Arenado can carve poetry on infield ground at third base. I am supporting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on the golf course. I'm even dreaming of a trip to that evil-looking Darth Raider stadium in the Nevada desert for a Broncos game in the fall.

But as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who often sounds like the only adult in the romper room that is Washington, D.C., warned us, "The coronavirus will set the schedule for sports."

So while I optimistically like to believe that baseball can build a safe and happy bubble, it might as well be a Petri dish that reveals our stupid arrogance in trying to control a pandemic without a unified testing and tracking plan.

On March 12, I respectfully stood six feet from Rockies manager Bud Black, listening to him say, "Everything will be fine," as spring training closed in Arizona. At the time, Colorado had yet to record its first death from COVID-19, ski lifts were running in the state's ski areas, and there were 1,274 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United States.

Two months later, there are more than 1.4 million documented cases in this country and almost 85,000 deaths. If you saw it coming, then perhaps you also have some good advice on when, or if, we will crown a World Series champion in 2020.

Over the past few seasons, on a sunny Colorado day, it was quite common to see a Rockies fan wearing a stadium shirt proclaiming: Baseball is life. The rest are just details.

Try saying that to a pandemic. If you have a pair of scissors, the shirt could make a shaped mask.

Everything baseball once took for granted, from the outrageous $ 9.5 million salary of average Rockies reliever Jake McGee, to the 2.5 million paying customers that show up every summer at Coors Field, has been ripped apart.

Reality hurts.

Welcome to the crazy new world the rest of us live in, Boys of Summer.