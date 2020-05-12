Wild Hollywood Facts About Famous Women

Did you know that Lucille Ball went to drama school with Bette Davis?
We asked the Community to tell us about their favorite Old Hollywood facts, and it turns out that many of them were about famous actresses. Here are the wild results:
RKO Radio Pictures was so against Katharine Hepburn that she wore pants on movie sets that they hid them. In response to his sexist behavior, Hepburn walked in his underwear until his pants were returned.
Natalie Wood hurt her left wrist as a child on the set of The green promise, which resulted in the left wrist bone slipping out. Because he was well aware of this, he always wore a large armband to cover the injury.
Marlene Dietrich openly identified herself as bisexual and allegedly had sex with notable stars such as Anna May Wong and Claudette Colbert. He called his affairs with women "sewing circles."
Elizabeth Taylor was born with a rare disorder called dysthichiasis, which meant she had a double row of eyelashes.
Margaret Hamilton suffered second degree burns to her face when she made this fiery outing as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Ozand he was hospitalized for six weeks.
Jane Fonda and Marilyn Monroe were in the same acting class, which was led by legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg.
MGM forced female stars like Judy Garland to abort because they did not want their actresses to be perceived as "bombs,quot;.
Eartha Kitt had a trio with legendary actors Paul Newman and James Dean.
Greta Garbo was apparently Hitler's favorite actress, but she despised him. Garbo told his friends that he would only want to meet him so he could kill him.
Carol Burnett received flowers each year on her birthday from her mentor and best friend, Lucille Ball. On Burnett's birthday in 1989, the same day that Ball died, the flowers arrived that afternoon with a note saying, "Happy birthday, boy."
Shirley Temple was investigated by the Vatican because there was a rumor that she was an adult dwarf posing as a girl.
Rita Hayworth was born Margarita Carmen Cansino into a Spanish family, but Columbia Pictures essentially whitewashed her entire image. They forced her to undergo capillary electrolysis, dye her hair red, and lighten her skin tone so that she didn't look "exotic."
And Hattie McDaniel was the first black person to win an Oscar, but the nightclub that hosted the ceremony had a discriminatory "non-black,quot; policy. its gone With the Wind The producer had to ask for a favor, and he was finally allowed into Cocoanut Grove.
