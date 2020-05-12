Why the First Coronavirus Vaccine Won't Be Good Enough: BGR

Dr. Fauci and other health experts wrote an article explaining what the world has to do to ensure that a viable COVID-19 vaccine reaches the public as quickly as possible.

The scientists explained that a single vaccine candidate will not be enough in the fight against the new coronavirus, and more drugs will be needed to meet the global need for a vaccine.

The document also details a public-private partnership called ACTIV "for harmonized clinical trials aimed at speeding up licensing and distribution,quot; of COVID-19 vaccines.

The new coronavirus continues and there is no sign that the infection will disappear soon, even if several countries and communities were able to flatten the curve and reduce the number of new cases of COVID-19. The virus is just that Contagious, and anyone can get it, even if not everyone shows signs of infection. To overcome this, we will need two types of treatments in the coming years. We need drugs that can act early against the disease and reduce the risk of complications and death. And then we need vaccines that can prevent infection and hopefully eradicate it. That is "vaccines,quot;, in the plural. A single medication will not be enough to inoculate everyone around the world, and we will need more than 7 billion doses of vaccines ready in the coming years.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, co-authored an article on the way forward for research and development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci and other experts demand collaboration, unity and transparency at the national and global levels to accelerate the arrival of safe and effective vaccines.

"There is an unprecedented need to manufacture and distribute enough safe and effective vaccine to immunize an extraordinarily large number of people to protect the entire world community from the continuing threat of morbidity and mortality from severe acute respiratory syndrome (coronavirus 2) "CoV-2)", read in the newspaper.

Published in Science magThe document has other notable co-authors, including the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, and the NIH vaccine expert, Dr. John Mascola.

Experts explain the difficult task ahead and why making a viable vaccine for a disease like COVID-19 is not easy. It is not just that we should wait for clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of vaccine candidates. We also need to prepare to manufacture viable compounds at scale and ensure the logistics necessary to deploy the drugs worldwide.

The document says the current evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus suggests that a vaccine would still work for up to a year, even if the virus continues to mutate, which is hopeful news. It also explains the various promising vaccine candidates that have reached different trial stages in the US. USA And elsewhere, and describes the risks and challenges associated with manufacturing each of them if they prove to be effective in generating the expected immune response.

Among notable COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the authors highlight genetic approaches such as Moderna, BioNTech / Pfizer, and Inovio. They also mention more traditional methods that use viral vectors, such as the one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

The document also addresses the growing demand for challenge trials involving intentionally infecting volunteers with the new coronavirus after they have been given vaccine candidates to assess effectiveness faster than regular vaccine research protocols. The WHO has already approved the guidelines for such procedures and more than 14,000 people worldwide have expressed interest in undergoing such tests.

"It is encouraging that vaccine development efforts have moved rapidly, and several major vaccine platforms are moving toward clinical evaluation," the document reads, adding that "no vaccine or vaccine platform alone is likely to meet the global need, making it a strategy The multi-effort approach is absolutely critical.

The document also presents a new collaborative program initiated by NIH. Called ACTIV (Accelerating Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines COVID-19), a public-private partnership that is supposed to accelerate vaccine development. The government is proposing greater collaboration and transparency between the various decision factors and companies involved in the multiple stages of development of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time to accelerate the actual deployment of a viable drug.

The NIH has partnered for ACTIV with the FDA, the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, the European Medicines Agency. Other partners include more than 15 biopharmaceutical companies, philanthropic organizations, academy representatives, and the NIH Foundation.

“The cost, the distribution system, the cold chain requirements and the provision of widespread coverage are potential restriction points in the eventual delivery of vaccines to individuals and communities. All of these problems require global cooperation between organizations involved in health care delivery and the economy, ”the document notes. "To return to an appearance of previous normality, the development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 is an absolute necessity. To achieve this goal, all resources in the public, private and philanthropic sectors must participate strategically. ACTIV public-private partnership and collaborative harmonized efficacy trials are models that enable us to achieve our common goal. "

Bill Gates, who is also at the forefront of development of the COVID-19 vaccine through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, addressed these various aspects in recent weeks. He explained the need to develop multiple vaccines and rapid follow-up plans to mass-produce the candidates who are ultimately selected.

Fauci said a few weeks ago that, at best, the first vaccine could be available in early 2021 if all goes well. In a follow-up interview with National GeographicFauci expressed great optimism for the Moderna mRNA vaccine, which is the most advanced clinical trial at this time. But he also said they want "lots of shots on goal,quot;, expecting four or five candidates who will reach more advanced stages this summer. The good news is that up to 115 teams were testing different candidates for the coronavirus vaccine in mid-April, so there is high hope that at least one of them will work.

