Why is the Kobe Bryant Sports Academy leaving Mamba by its name?

Kobe BryantThe legacy lives on.

On Tuesday, the Mamba Sports Academy announced that it would withdraw "Mamba,quot; from its name to honor the basketball legend. The new title will revert to its original name: Sports Academy.

In late January, the Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter passed away. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant They were two of nine people who tragically died in a helicopter accident, while on their way to the academy.

"Like tens of millions of fans worldwide, the world of Sports Academy changed dramatically on January 26, 2020," read the organization's statement, which was shared with E! News.

The statement continued: "Today, regarding an incomparable legacy, the Academy will withdraw the 'Mamba' on behalf of the Mamba Sports Academy, to take it to the rafters, where it belongs. In doing so, the Sports Academy will continue vision that was cured during that special association. "

Despite the name change, the Sports Academy will continue to follow its same mission.