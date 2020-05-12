Why is the Kobe Bryant Sports Academy leaving Mamba by its name?

Kobe BryantThe legacy lives on.
On Tuesday, the Mamba Sports Academy announced that it would withdraw "Mamba,quot; from its name to honor the basketball legend. The new title will revert to its original name: Sports Academy.
In late January, the Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter passed away. Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant They were two of nine people who tragically died in a helicopter accident, while on their way to the academy.
"Like tens of millions of fans worldwide, the world of Sports Academy changed dramatically on January 26, 2020," read the organization's statement, which was shared with E! News.
The statement continued: "Today, regarding an incomparable legacy, the Academy will withdraw the 'Mamba' on behalf of the Mamba Sports Academy, to take it to the rafters, where it belongs. In doing so, the Sports Academy will continue vision that was cured during that special association. "
Despite the name change, the Sports Academy will continue to follow its same mission.
"The mission of Sports Academy has not changed. Sports Academy is still here to transform the way each of us approaches human performance," the statement read.
He added: "Sports Academy is still here to support current professionals and guide the next generation of athletes. Sports Academy is still here to provide a full circle, integrated approach to training."
As mentioned above, Bryant and his teenage daughter died in Calabasas, California, in January 2020. Seven others died in the helicopter crash with them, including: Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, Payton Chester and Sarah Chester.
A public memorial service for the nine victims was held in February.
Three months ago, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owns the helicopter. Earlier this week, a representative of the helicopter pilot issued a response.
Berge Zobayan filed an answer with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on May 8. Berge said the "responding defendant has no liability,quot; and claimed as an affirmative defense that the "injuries or damages,quot; were caused "in whole or in part by negligence or fault,quot; of the plaintiffs and / or their deceased , according to court documents obtained by E! News.
At this time, the lawsuit is still pending litigation.
