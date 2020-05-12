Why is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' latest outing making fans pass out?

Nothing like getting some fresh air!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Learn about the power of going for a walk, especially as California continues to extend orders to stay home in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the dynamic duo was spotted on an afternoon walk in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say they made fans pass out. The couple, who recently celebrated their first year of marriage, were seen holding hands, putting on masks and large sunglasses.

They also kept their casual outdoor outfits.

And while he game of Thrones star or the Jonas brothers The singer has yet to publicly address the news about the pregnancy, Sophie's baby bump could be seen in the captured photos from her evening walk.

The actress has been hiding her bulge for the past few months, however, her understated outfit on Tuesday embraced her curves more than usual. He put on a short-sleeved hoodie that he wore over a long-sleeved shirt. It was tight enough that I could see his figure.