Why is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' latest outing making fans pass out?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Learn about the power of going for a walk, especially as California continues to extend orders to stay home in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the dynamic duo was spotted on an afternoon walk in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say they made fans pass out. The couple, who recently celebrated their first year of marriage, were seen holding hands, putting on masks and large sunglasses.
They also kept their casual outdoor outfits.
And while he game of Thrones star or the Jonas brothers The singer has yet to publicly address the news about the pregnancy, Sophie's baby bump could be seen in the captured photos from her evening walk.
The actress has been hiding her bulge for the past few months, however, her understated outfit on Tuesday embraced her curves more than usual. He put on a short-sleeved hoodie that he wore over a long-sleeved shirt. It was tight enough that I could see his figure.
Sophie tied her outfit in black body hugging leggings and matching house slippers.
As for Joe? He rocked a bright red shirt that matched a black bomber jacket, jeans, and sneakers.
Fans couldn't help but share their enthusiasm for the Game of Throne the baby bump star.
"I was depressed, but then I saw Sophie Turner's baby bump and now I'm cured." a shared user on Twitter.
"Sophie Turner being pregnant is the best thing that could have happened,quot; another fan wrote. "A BABY JOPHIE,quot;.
Using a Has reference, someone else additional, "omg sophie turner is pregnant yaass sansa assures your queen of the kingdom,quot;.
Last month Joe said Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live that "it has been wonderful,quot; to be in quarantine with his wife.
"I have to ask him … I think for us, it is good to have each other during this time, but I think it can be (different) for many different people," he shared with the Watch what happens live host. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together is a really special moment."
During this time, the Jonas Brothers member said he had been trying to cook more for his protagonist.
"I am trying to lower my British delights," he said. "It has been wonderful for us … what would encourage other couples is to find creative and fun ways to have a date together."
Sophie expressed the same feelings when interviewed by Conan O & # 39; Brien in his nightly show, Conan.
"I love it," he said to the host. "Yeah, I mean I'm introverted. I'm homey. Like if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs,quot;. and then that's it. "
Although staying at home has been a real pleasure for her, she explained that her husband was having a hard time. Although she's an introvert, she said the singer couldn't be more opposite.
"Everything seems to be working in my favor here," he added. "Joe is like … he's a true social butterfly. So I fight to lock him up and make him spend time with me. So it's like … a prison for him, but it's great for me." "
No matter their personality types, one thing is clear: They are enjoying this time together.
