Why I don't want my favorite Android feature to hit iPhone – BGR

A big advantage Android has over the iPhone is fast battery charging technology, with some companies working at charging speeds of around 100W.

However, fast charging speeds do have an unwanted side effect on the battery, as your health can deteriorate much faster due to fast wireless charging.

That's why the iPhone's 18W charging speed could be a necessary compromise between good battery life and excellent battery health.

The iPhone revolutionized the smartphone business 13 years ago and forced everyone to quickly adapt to a new way of making smartphones. Google was the fastest, eliminated its BlackBerry-like Android operating system project and updated the mobile operating system to work on touchscreen devices. Since then, we have witnessed an incredible number of groundbreaking innovations in the mobile device landscape, with iPhone and Android rendering all other platforms obsolete. Inevitably, the makers of Android and Google copied Apple, and Apple took over Android's features for iOS. Fans on both sides would tell you that the operating system they are loyal to is the best, and that the iPhone or Android hardware they are using is superior to the competition. The truth is somewhere in the middle. But ultimately, relentless competition between these two sides is what drives innovation, and consumers win in the end.

However, not all features are easy to migrate between platforms. Take Apple's iMessage, a must-have instant messaging app that has no real rival on Android. And it's not just software. Android has a feature that I envied for years: the fast charging technology that dwarfs the iPhone's 18W wired charging speeds, as it can go as high as 120W. But a new revelation has made me reconsider that position.

Several smartphone manufacturers are already messing around with wired charging speeds that can get close to 100W and even exceed it. Lenovo is the latest addition to the limited number of Android device manufacturers exploring such load rates. But Android phones that can charge 65W already exist. They're made by Oppo, and the technology is called SuperVOOC, a marketing term you may already be familiar with.

Oppo is part of the same conglomerate as OnePlus, and the latter is rumored to bring the same charging speeds to future smartphones. Newer phones also support fast charging, but speeds reach 30W for wired and wireless charging, unlike the ultra-fast speeds we'll see in years to come.

Oppo directly confirmed to us that its 40W degrades to 70% of its capacity in the same cycles, 15W to 90%. It's all a crappy marketing career looking to have the biggest numbers. – Andrei F. (@ andreif7) May 8, 2020

Responding to a tweet detailing the rumor that OnePlus phones could support a 65W load, AnandTech & # 39; s Andrei F. revealed that fast charging is bad for the total battery life of the device. The revelation isn't really a surprise, but it's something that I haven't stopped to consider before. Fast charging tests the health of the battery and could prove problematic in the future.

I did not expect the reactions of this tweet. It is something well known in the industry and why big players like Apple and Samsung do not participate, because they know that the compensation is not worth it. 15W is everything you want with current battery technology. – Andrei F. (@ andreif7) May 8, 2020

The condition of the battery should be a critical detail for anyone planning to buy a new flagship and keep it for several years. The battery in my 18-month-old iPhone X is 86% healthy and performs better than expected. I guess you have a long time until you need a spare battery. Most of the time I have used a 12W power adapter, although the iPhone X can support an 18W charge, just like newer models.

If you plan to update your Android phone frequently, you don't need to worry about the battery status in the first place. Fast charging can definitely come in handy. But if you are not interested in annual updates then you might consider a more conservative power adapter for your device, and only use fast charging speeds when absolutely necessary. The other alternative is to replace the battery once it degrades, but that means having access to an authorized repair center that can guarantee the water resistance of your phone after the battery is repaired. Because yes, most flagships come with water and dust resistance ratings that are good until you break the screen or someone opens the device to repair it without knowing what it is doing.

Updating the iPhone every year doesn't make sense for most people. Each new generation of iPhone is guaranteed to last for several years without significant performance issues. Unlike Android, all new iPhones will receive years of iOS updates. You will be lucky to get even three years of Android updates on an Android flagship. That, by the way, is a good reason to update Android phones more frequently than you would an iPhone.

With all of that in mind, I'm happy to wait for a new fast-charging technology to emerge that won't harm battery health, even if it means having to envy those incredible fast-charging speeds Android devices are getting. As for the iPhone 12 series, it is unclear what kind of charging speeds they will support, but the 12 pros are sure to get bigger battery packs, because they will both be bigger than their predecessors.