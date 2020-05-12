Why Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are not sweating quarantined life

When it comes to quarantining life with Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godwin I may have summed it up better.

"We have definitely been balancing fitness, TikTok, being weird and wine."

As many Americans enter week nine of social estrangement and stay-at-home orders, couples are doing everything they can to grow their relationship intelligently and uniquely. And for one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples, it's time to focus on sweating.

"We love to exercise and we are trying to get into a routine," Dylan shared with E! News exclusively as part of E! News & # 39; Coupled series. "Every day, we get up and say we have to get out of this with at least sit-ups or something."

Hannah added, "At first, it was a good time to hide from the world and eat whatever we wanted. But a few weeks later we thought why we didn't turn things around, got in shape, and took this opportunity to focus a little more on fitness. "