Why Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are not sweating quarantined life

When it comes to quarantining life with Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godwin I may have summed it up better.
"We have definitely been balancing fitness, TikTok, being weird and wine."
As many Americans enter week nine of social estrangement and stay-at-home orders, couples are doing everything they can to grow their relationship intelligently and uniquely. And for one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples, it's time to focus on sweating.
"We love to exercise and we are trying to get into a routine," Dylan shared with E! News exclusively as part of E! News & # 39; Coupled series. "Every day, we get up and say we have to get out of this with at least sit-ups or something."
Hannah added, "At first, it was a good time to hide from the world and eat whatever we wanted. But a few weeks later we thought why we didn't turn things around, got in shape, and took this opportunity to focus a little more on fitness. "
Starting this week, the couple will team up with Vizer and four fitness studios including Yogaworks, Solidcore Fitness, The Daily Method, and Pure Indoor Cycling for a live workout on Instagram. And you're invited!
"It's every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. We are doing an Instagram Live workout at the same time with the same studio for a month," Dylan shared. "We are going to train four days a week and it will be a good routine. It will be great."
That doesn't mean the couple is going to get away from their favorite quarantine activities. Hannah continues to work on her YouTube channel while Dylan is trying to set her mother up with a Zoom date.
"My mother is my best friend, so we have always supported each other," Dylan explained. "It could be a fun trip and who knows, maybe she'll get engaged after 27 days like I did?"
Hannah added, "I think people can totally find love during quarantine. It's like when we went to Paradise. You have nothing else to think about yourself … I think some love can come from quarantine or people will just talk to people because they are bored. It could go either way. "
Fortunately, Hannah and Dylan have already found their final rose. During the quarantine, the couple found a wedding planner for their big day. Looking at that guest list, it's reaching close to 400 lucky attendees.
"It was fun talking," Hannah shared. "It has been fun to explore and some of these places are reserved for two to three years, especially with all the delays. The date is unknown."
Until then, the couple are simply enjoying life together in San Diego, California, together. Hannah decided to quarantine Dylan's new location, where she quickly went on to decorate the space.
The couple has found a way to pay through the Vizer app, where users can make a food donation for a needy family after exercising. "Right now, we are working with some non-profit organizations to help with the effects of COVID-19. Meals go directly to families affected by the Coronavirus"Dylan shared." We are very proud of that and of what we have managed to bring together. "
And despite the uncertain times that come with a pandemic, one thing is clear: Her love story is still stronger than ever.
"I'll be very busy during the day, either with Vizer or running errands, and then if I'm exhausted, I can literally lie on top of Hannah," Dylan shared. "She takes care of me a little bit, which is amazing and super loving and reminds me of how lucky I am."
Hannah added: "Dylan reminds me of family. We both respect each other's space, we both support each other and I think we are a very good team."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML684917c1cf5bcde30993b0d662ca265114%%MINIFYHTML684917c1cf5bcde30993b0d662ca265115%