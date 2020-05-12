Why did Wheat Ridge see double DIA snowfall in 2019-2020?

If you're looking for snow in the Denver area, you'll generally want to drive an hour or so west to the foothills and mountains.

However, this winter, perhaps just a 15-minute trip west may have made a difference.

There was a remarkably wide gap in snowfall totals from the west side of Denver to the east side this winter, with the east side of the city seeing only half the snowfall the west side received. Consider, for example, the roughly 100 inches of snow from Wheat Ridge this winter compared to the 48 inches of snow Brighton received.

To be clear, most winters feature some kind of noticeable gradient between all sides of the Denver metro area. But as evidenced in part by Boulder's record-breaking snow season, this winter it favored the east-facing foothills west of Denver in perhaps a bit unusual way.

For example: Denver generally saw snowfall slightly above the season average (57.6 inches at Denver International Airport, and approximately 71 inches at the Stapleton Airport weather observation site). This was a generally decent winter (30-year Denver average snowfall: about 50 inches) for the immediate Denver area, but it was not off the charts by local standards.

But if you push slightly west to the west side of Denver and to the first suburbs across the city line, like Lakewood and Wheat Ridge, and those seasonal snow totals jumped dramatically. Wheat Ridge saw over 100 inches this winter, while Lakewood saw almost 90 inches of seasonal snowfall.

While there's generally a gap between the east and west sides of Denver, the fact that the west side of the metro area almost doubles the snowfall on the east side is a little more extensive than usual.

"There were not many large synoptic storms that became widespread (in the production of more evenly distributed snowfalls)," said Scott Entrekin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Boulder. “Most of the people on the plains only had between 20 and 30 inches of snow, which is slightly below normal. We had some strong storms on the hillside. "

If you extend geography a bit, the gap widens even further: Colorado's eastern plains only saw 20 to 30 inches of snow this winter, below average in most cases. Meanwhile, the foothills west of Denver saw snowfalls of up to 200 inches, well above the weather average there.

This was likely due to a large number of snow storms that mainly pushed the east winds, or those that strongly favor the foothills and west side of the Denver area. Because the elevation begins its steep climb just west of Denver, the easterly winds are also forced to rise with the terrain. When the air rises, it condenses into moisture.

The easterly winds in eastern Colorado often carry moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, and during the winter, there is often enough cold air at the location leading to snowstorms. This winter, an orientation of the wind exactly to the east helped increase the total snowfall a little more than usual.

"I think a lot of that is due to the east-west upwind component (wind) in Denver, and as you move into the foothills," Entrekin said. "East Denver saw 50 to 60 inches more, and that gradient really tightens west of I-25. East-northeast winds at the surface can lead to that fairly tight gradient. It's almost double when you get to Boulder. "

Traditionally, the widest snowfall gap occurs between the southern side of the metropolitan area and the rest of the city. The Palmer Division, the mountainous area between Denver and Colorado Springs that rises up to 7,000 feet in height, is typically one of the most important snowfall areas in the metropolitan area. The difference in altitude and geography of the Palmer Divide is the reason why places like Castle Rock (83.5 inches of snow this winter) and Sedalia (about 80 inches) often end up with some of the highest seasonal totals over the course of a full winter.

However, the split generally relies on a little more than a north component of the winds to attract cooler, more dominant winds from the upward slope that will rise more efficiently against the east-west oriented range.

But this winter, those Palmer Divide areas actually saw less snowfall than places like Wheat Ridge and Lakewood, and Castle Rock just half of Boulder's 152 inches of seasonal snow. That is far from unheard of, but it is certainly a bit unusual, and another indicator of the great snow season that the foothills specifically had.

That led to a big difference in snowfall totals in just a few miles in the Denver area this winter, including slightly below-season seasonal amounts for areas just north of the city.

"Sometimes if you get too much of these north winds, you will go down and dry (north of Denver)," Entrekin said.