Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's new girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo can live most of his life in full view of the public, but he has been relatively secretive about his personal relationships since reaching soccer stardom.

The Juventus striker dated Russian model Irina Shayk for almost five years until January 2015, when her breakup was described as "like a death,quot; in the family by her sister Elma.

Ronaldo was associated with several women after that, but a few years ago it became clear that the Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez is officially the companion of the captain of Portugal.

This is what we know about Ronaldo's love interest.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/1/7d/cristiano-ronaldo-georgina-rodriguez-cristiano-jr-the-best-awards_1m0o0pgk6hgk9154x6c5wpif49.jpg?t=2087803327,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Rodríguez is originally from the city of Jaca, in the northeast of Spain. It has a population of just over 13,000 and is close to the French border, about 450 km from Madrid.

She is said to have worked as a waitress in her hometown before moving to a family in Bristol, England, as an au pair.

How did you meet Ronaldo?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/9/d8/georgina-rodriguez_ufha15zixqm18wp76kdhostk.png?t=161435178,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



According to HOW Rodríguez met the Portuguese star at a Gucci store in Madrid, where he worked as a sales assistant.

“Her height, her body, her beauty caught my attention. I was shaking in front of him, but a spark went off, ”he said.

“I am very shy and perhaps this moved me the most in front of a person who, with a glance, had touched me deeply. Then the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest. ”

The relationship progressed steadily from there, and paparazzi began breaking them up in public in late 2016. More memorably, Ronaldo was caught wearing a wig and sunglasses in an attempt to dress up during a trip to Disneyland Paris. at the end of that year.

Since then, Rodríguez attended Real Madrid matches and, of course, has been part of the family for the FIFA Awards, attending ceremonies with Ronaldo's mother, sisters and son.

%MINIFYHTML85b00ed9b82bbd2bfc8769bf9196b81715%

There was no actual announcement of the relationship in the photos posted on Ronaldo and Rodríguez's Instagram accounts, but it became apparent that they had become an item.

What does the future hold?

With Ronaldo, who knows?

This relationship is clearly the most serious he has had since he broke up with Irina in 2015, a fact that is deeply emphasized by the fact that Georgina recently gave birth to a girl, the first with Ronaldo and the fourth child of the star of Juventus.

Georgina also seems to get along with her son, Cristiano Jr, whom Ronaldo has full custody of and cares for his mother, Dolores. The identity of Cristiano Jr's biological mother has been kept secret since he was born in the United States in 2010.

In fact, Georgina is heavily involved with all of Ronaldo's children and is regularly photographed with all of them at seemingly tender moments.

The two have made it clear that they are in love, and Georgina even explained it on Instagram. He was even there when Ronaldo's yacht was inspected by tax agents in the Balearic Islands, and he followed Ronaldo from Madrid to Spain after the striker signed for Juventus.

More children together may be something the couple considers, but the marriage may not be too far in the future.

Georgina attends Ronaldo games?

Georgina has been seen in several Real Madrid games, generally sitting next to and chatting with Cristiano Jr in the executive boxes, and frequenting several Juventus matches.

He was on the field celebrating Ronaldo's first Serie A victory with Juventus in 2019.

"Congratulations, my love, for once again being a CHAMPION. We love you," he wrote on his Instagram.

The model has also been there to support her husband in her award ceremonies, such as the FIFA Best Awards.

During the 2018 World Cup, Georgina was seen at the Portugal games, cheering for Ronaldo from the stands.

In her last group match against Iran, she posted a photo of herself wearing a Ronaldo No.7 shirt with the caption: "Come on Cristiano. We love you."