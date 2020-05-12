What type of mask should be worn in public? And how do you keep it clean? – Up News Info

One of the most frequently asked questions Up News Info receives these days is what kind of mask should people wear in public and how to keep it clean.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to wear a cloth mask when they are in public.

%MINIFYHTMLf188a6e409a925673fdedd932f93282414%

You do not need a filter for the mask, but you must cover your nose and mouth.

When it comes to cleaning a cloth mask, just throw it in the washing machine, which is something you should do regularly.

You can get more information on how to make a cloth mask with an old T-shirt or scarf on the CDC website by clicking here.