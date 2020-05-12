What is the status of COVID-19 testing in Minnesota? – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two weeks ago, Jenny Vonzel-Rogers had difficulty breathing and coughing. She attributed it to asthma, but her doctor told her to have a COVID-19 test.

After three days of waiting for results from his North Memorial Health clinic, his results were negative. She had been quarantined in her room.

"Thank God, because we have our granddaughter living with us," said Vonzel-Rogers. "I'd rather know it than not know it."

She is one of nearly 116,000 Minnesotans who have been screened for COVID-19. Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in Friday's daily briefing that it is less than state officials now expected.

"We definitely need to get that message out that there is more evidence available," Malcolm said.

For months, the message was that there was not enough evidence. Now, health officials like HealthPartners infectious disease specialist Dr. Greg Siwek are asking anyone with symptoms to get tested.

"We are in much better shape with our swabs and our reagents, our system is really ready to go," said Siwek.

HealthPartners has eight driving test clinics across the state. They have the ability to perform 2,000 tests per day, but have been testing around 1,000 per day for the past week.

Up News Info contacted all hospital systems in the metropolitan area. Almost everyone said they were able to test more people than were entering for the tests.

"If you have symptoms, we really want you to be tested," Siwek said.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste and / or odor.

At HealthPartners, the next goal is to increase asymptomatic testing. At this time, the only asymptomatic people screened in your system are patients scheduled for surgery. Testing is increasing for asymptomatic patients in congregated settings, such as nursing homes and prisons, who are admitted to the hospital.

MDH has also been testing some asymptomatic people in settings where there have been outbreaks. But experts like Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic say Minnesota would not have the ability to screen all asymptomatic people who want a test.

"The criterion is that you want to evaluate people where you can do something," Pritt said.

She says tests only give results at a certain time. If a person does not have the infection at the time, but then sticks the next day, the test will not detect it.

"That is versus if someone has a disease that they are being tested for, they can say that this particular disease is covered by this test," Siwek said.

He also said that the test tends to be positive in the early stages, so he recommends getting tested as soon as there are symptoms.

