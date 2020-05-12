What Happens in an NFL Season Without Quarterbacks? We broke up & # 39; Madden & # 39; to discover

The quarterback is, without a doubt, the most important position in football. They are often the face of the franchise, touch the ball with each offensive attack, and are generally the leaders of the offense. But what if they simply didn't exist anymore?

We wanted to envision a world in which NFL quarterbacks are no longer needed in the game. Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes? Gone. MVP Lamar Jackson? Missing

How would teams react if suddenly there were no quarterbacks on their roster and no one available to log into free agency? Before we get to the results, let's first explain how the process was done using "Madden NFL 20."

MORE: How Madden Predicts the 2020 NFL Season

Eliminating NFL quarterbacks

My initial plan was to enter the league like every quarterback in an offline franchise and force them to retire. But I quickly found out that the real player doesn't really fold, despite the news saying yes. So my next best plan was to change all the quarterbacks to one team and then change their positions. So I did it.

I switched most of the quarterbacks to fullbacks or offensive linemen since that seemed to be the weakest position for them. Therefore, technically quarterbacks are not completely removed from the game, but their sudden desire to change positions makes them useless to NFL franchises.

So all the quarterbacks on the list are now useless, but now I also had to deal with free agents. So I did it. I signed them all into a team and changed their positions.

All set, right? Incorrect.

If you've played Madden recently, then you probably know the game likes to put kickers and punters on the quarterback's depth chart. So getting rid of quarterbacks would only put kickers and punters on QB, which is not really what I wanted for my experiment. So I switched every kicker and kicker to fullbacks as well.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d7/e0/no-quarterbacks_7fqf2tq3rbqw1iwum944uro8e.png?t=-362451791,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There is now a surplus of fullbacks in the free agent market, but there are no quarterbacks, kickers, or kickers.

An NFL game with no quarterbacks

Now that the league is set up, I wanted to see how the game would react to having no quarterbacks … and the game didn't like it.

I ran into a little problem at first. When you go to play a game, you receive an error message saying that your team does not meet the minimum QB, K or P requirements. However, if you force the week to progress, the game does play. But doing that doesn't really tell us much about what happened in the game. Then a plan occurred to me.

I was initially using a coaching role in my franchise to be able to sign and exchange players. But since that is no longer necessary, I retired from being a coach and instead assumed the role of player. In the player role, you are not in charge of free agency, so the game no longer gives you an error message.

Finally it was time to see what Madden would do without quarterbacks.

Oh … oh no

If you're curious about what's going on there, Madden usually shows an introductory video for each quarterback when they enter the game. But with no quarterbacks to choose from, it appears that Madden simply chose a random player to present and had no idea what to do for the background, so he chose purple and green for some reason.

Once we got over that weirdness, we were finally able to see what happens. It turns out that teams will only alternate different offensive players in the quarterback depending on formation. In my test case, I did Bengals vs. Seahawks, and Cincinnati turned to Tyler Boyd, AJ Green, and Giovani Bernard, all within the first unit of the game.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/58/bengals-quarterbacks-ftr_dy9aoohncffg1uzhq9vx8hxcx.png?t=-356752887,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Seahawks did the same when it was their offensive turn. At the end of the game, the Seahawks and Bengals had four players with passing statistics. Interestingly, even though Boyd took photos as a quarterback in certain formations, he never actually threw a pass throughout the game.

This is what the Bengals' pass numbers looked like at the end of the first game.

Player Comp. Att. Yards TD AT Alex Erickson 3 4 4 26 0 0 0 0 A.J. Green 3 5 5 24 0 0 0 0 Giovani Bernard one one 5 5 0 0 0 0 Joe Mixon one one 2 0 0 0 0

The Bengals limited their air strike, and they weren't really terrible considering there were no quarterbacks. Instead, Cincinnati relied heavily on the running game with 66 quick attempts between four players. Mixon finished with 31 carries for 176 yards, while rookie Rodney Anderson had 28 carries for 98 yards.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were lost without Russell Wilson, turning to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, D.K. Metcalf and Will Dissly for their quarterback duties. Carson had the most action, finishing 3 of 10 for 37 yards. Penny completed just 1 of 6 passes while throwing an interception.

And while this experiment was initially trying to figure out what happened without quarterbacks, so did a world without kickers or kickers. In this game, Bobby Wagner handled kicking and kicking duties for Seattle, while Geno Atkins did the same for Cincy. Wagner averaged 41.7 yards per punt with his four boots, so not bad. And Atkins was 2 for 2 on his extra points.

However, the lack of kickers and punters was not so great for all teams. As I discovered later in a playoff game, teams hit the ball in strange situations. Like fourth and 2 on the goal line.

One would think that even if the computer coach were not comfortable kicking a field goal with a non-kicker, at least he would in this situation. But for some reason, a 2-yard line clearance seemed like the best idea.

An entire NFL season with no quarterbacks

Unfortunately for us, Madden only provides complete pass frame score statistics if we simulate each game individually. Doing a massive simulation (like the entire season) causes us to lose that information mostly, since Madden doesn't track passing statistics for non-quarterbacks on individual scores or league-wide statistics.

Technically I could simulate the 256 games individually and then add up the season scores, but that would take too long. However, Madden allows us to see some leaders that happen if we go to the character of each team. And if we go to that person's player page, we can see their pass numbers for the season. We can also see the total number of passes of the team, which I will provide below.

I simulated the entire 2019 season in All-Madden, simulation play style with 6-minute quarters and muffled injuries. The rosters are also updated with current rookies and moves from the 2020 offseason roster. The Jaguars roster got a little messy when I used them as my team to trade all the quarterbacks. So think of Jacksonville as essentially the best Jaguars players as well as the best free agents currently available.

Dalvin Cook takes home the MVP

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ae/f/rushers_12v9j1pp6s97q1rcenecyfr9fe.png?t=-348534663,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



With no quarterbacks, the runners went nuts as MVP candidates. Since 2007, only one running back has won the MVP (Adrian Peterson), while the rest have been quarterbacks. At the bottom, you'll even see Myles Garrett placed seventh in the MVP vote with a stellar season that ended him with 28 sacks. One would think that having runners and receivers in the quarterback would make getting the bags more difficult, but apparently not. Garrett had one game with six sacks and four with three sacks or more.

The other NFL award was Coach of the Year, which went to Andy Reid. Despite losing Patrick Mahomes, Reid still led Kansas City to a 13-3 record.

The rest of the player prizes were as follows.

AFC

I SUPPORT: Le & # 39; Veon Bell

Le & # 39; Veon Bell DPOY: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett OROY Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs DROY Willie Gay Jr.

Willie Gay Jr. Best RB: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Best WR: Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman Best OL: Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson Best DL: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Best LB: T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt Best Database: Tre & # 39; Davious White

NFC

I SUPPORT: Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook DPOY: Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack OROY Darrell Henderson Jr.

Darrell Henderson Jr. DROY Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa Best RB: Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook Best WR: Golden Tate

Golden Tate Best OL: Zack Martin

Zack Martin Best DL: Cameron jordan

Cameron jordan Best LB: Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack Best Database: Shaquill Griffin

Leaders who pass

Equipment Player Yards TD AT 49ers Raheem Mostert 1,881 13 8 Packers AJ Dillon 1,846 sixteen 13 Titans David Fluellen 1,776 fifteen 6 6 Patriots Rex Burkhead 1,706 10 7 7 Patriots Sony Michel 1,686 eleven 10 Rams Cam Akers 1,686 7 7 5 5 Browns Dontrell Hilliard 1,675 fifteen 5 5 Lions Bo Scarbrough 1,657 eleven 4 4 Bengals Rodney Anderson 1,632 8 7 7 Bosses Darwin Thompson 1,611 eleven 7 7

As I mentioned before, Madden doesn't provide these stats directly, so I had to review and verify each player individually. The Patriots finished with two of the top five passers at Burkhead and Michel. What's interesting is that, for the most part, the team's third-chain runner seemed to handle most of the quarterback's snapshots for each team. The starter and backup runners also had some pass numbers, but most of the pass went to the boys in the third chain.

But since teams alternated quarterbacks so often, it's worth taking a look at team leaders rather than individual leaders.

Equipment Step yards TD Patriots 4,342 29 Accounts 4,061 24 Jeans 4,057 2. 3 Bosses 4,032 31 Buccaneers 3,903 28 Jets 3,894 29 Falcons 3,884 3. 4 49ers 3,858 35 Giants 3,842 29 Lions 3,817 31

So even in a league without quarterbacks, the teams managed to pass the ball effectively. There were nine teams that finished with 30 touchdowns or more passes with the 49ers leading the way with 35. The Redskins struggled the most without quarterbacks, being the only team to finish below 3,000 passing yards (2,828).

The Seahawks (3,160), Panthers (3,198), Cardinals (3,299) and Broncos (3,311) complete the bottom five.

Rushed leaders

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/25/10/mvp-awards_yo7hl393gau31uyyevwaf3f7y.png?t=-348534663,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The teams definitely relied more on their rushed games with no quarterbacks to lean on. There were 14 players with 250 carries or more, which is more than real life, where we only had eight players who hit that mark in real life. Despite this, there were actually fewer than 1,000-yard (15) runners on the Madden simulator compared to the 2019 real-life results (16).

Teams overall ended up with fewer yards rushing as only one team crossed the 2,000-yard mark at Madden compared to the 10 teams that did so in real life.

%MINIFYHTML51e36fe7185dd1397a4b455ff42d8f7014%

Receiving leaders

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5e/1a/receivers_10oq2timigrcf1ldzejuvbaygi.png?t=-348534663,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Surprisingly, there were a number of productive receivers even though there were no actual quarterbacks who threw the ball at them. However, they were less productive in Madden than in real life. In the game, only six players finished with 1,000 yards, while 29 players reached that mark in 2019.

Tajae Sharpe had an incredible season, finishing with 17.0 yards per catch on 850 receiving yards. You might think with runners and receivers with weaker arms throwing the ball that their YPC would not be as good.

Emmanuel Sanders and Golden Tate led the way by receiving touchdowns with 12, followed by Jarvis Landry, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, each with 11.

Defensive leaders

Despite having more elusive runners behind the center in this universe, runners and receivers took a surprising amount of catches. The Steelers as a team finished with 72 sacks, tying the NFL record for most in a season by a single franchise (Bears, 1984).

There were nine teams with more than 60 sacks in this simulation. Zero NFL teams had more than 60 sacks in 2019 (Steelers led real-life teams with 54). As mentioned earlier, Myles Garrett led everyone with a record of 28 NFL sacks. T.J. Watt was second with 20.5 sacks followed by Darius Leonard (19), Aaron Donald (17.5) and Von Miller (17) to complete the top five.

And as you can imagine, interceptions were also high as eight teams ended up with more than 20 interceptions compared to just two that did so in real life. The Giants led the way with 26 interceptions as a team, which is ridiculously below the NFL's record 49 for the 1961 Chargers defense.

For individual players, Tre & # 39; Davious White led the league with seven interceptions followed by Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Terrell, Myles Jack, Adoree & # 39; Jackson and Shaquill Griffin, each with six.

Pro bowl

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/63/80/pro-bowl-roster_1btm0shr80fb11t92czxakp7tt.png?t=-83689823,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



I'm not going to dig into the Pro Bowl roster results, I just wanted to point out that Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon made it to the Pro Bowl as quarterbacks even though they are still running backs. I just thought it was interesting how the game put the league's top two running backs into their conference as quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl.

Despite this, when I simulated the actual game, they were not on the QB depth chart and did not start the game on QB.

NFL playoffs without quarterbacks

In an NFL world without quarterbacks, the Bosses, Steelers, Browns, Foals, Titans and Jets each made the playoffs in the AFC. The NFC is represented in the playoffs by the Vikings, Giants, Rams, Saints, Cowboys and Falcons.

Wildcard

The Chiefs, Steelers, Vikings and Giants have weeks off.

Titans in foals

Final: Titans 10, Foals 7

This was a wild one that went into double overtime when the Titans attempted three game-winning kicks in OT, missing the first two because they were safely kicking Kevin Byard. The Titans had a minimal air attack when fullback Khari Blasingame led the way, finishing 4-for-5 for 44 yards. Corey Davis and Derrick Henry each threw a pass. Henry swept through the entire game, finishing with 36 carries for 121 yards and Tennessee's only touchdown.

For some reason, the Colts leaned heavily on Jonathan Taylor in QB when he attempted 39 pass attempts, completing 24. He finished with 226 yards and a touchdown, but had two costly interceptions. Marlon Mack had 28 carries for 168 yards in the loss.

Falcons in the Rams

Final: Rams 10, Falcons 7

Almost an exact copy of the Titans' win when the Rams and Falcons went into overtime tied at 7. The two teams continued their scoring struggles in double overtime before Aaron Donald finally scored a winning field goal. 39 yards. The Rams were led by Gerald Everett in QB, who completed to throw 16 of 24 passes for 214 yards, even caught a pass for 12 yards. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cooper Kupp also attempted passes.

The Falcons limited their air attack when Julio Jones and Ito Smith went 4-for-4 with Qadree Ollison going 1-for-2 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst. Atlanta went to great lengths to turn it into a revenge game for Todd Gurley, giving him 43 crazy transports. He finished with 169 yards while Ollison played reserve, finishing with 18 carries for 73 yards. In total, the Falcons had 74 rushed attempts.

Browns on Jets

Final: Browns 13, Jets 7

Kareem Hunt started with an 82-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Nick Chubb then added to that with a 59-yard run in the second quarter. The Jets scored on a touchdown pass from La & # 39; Mical Perine to Le & # 39; Veon Bell, but were unable to get the second score they needed to stay alive.

Chubb finished with 30 carries for 161 yards, and Hunt finished with 12 carries for 125 yards in the victory. Cleveland had passing attempts by David Njoku, Odell Beckham Jr. and Hunt. Meanwhile, the Jets had five different players that ended with pass attempts: Perine, Denzel Mims, Quincy Enunwa, Trevon Wesco, and Jamison Crowder. Bell only finished with 17 carries for 55 yards.

Jeans in santos

Final: Jeans 10, Santos 7

Another overtime game that ends in a game-winning field goal, this time a 38-yard boot by DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas launched a strong rushing attack, giving Ezekiel Elliott 39 carries for 186 yards. The Virtual Cowboys also added free agent Isaiah Crowell, who finished with 23 carries for 58 yards. Even Tony Pollard saw action, running 10 times for 36 yards. Amari Cooper shone as a passer, finishing 3-for-5 for 29 yards and the game's only touchdown for Dalton Schultz.

The Saints missed Drew Brees when Latavius ​​Murray complied with passing duties, finishing 23-of-41 for 246 yards. He threw the game's only touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions to Dallas. Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook also threw passes. Alvin Kamara finished with just 16 carries for 65 yards.

Divisional round

Titans in bosses

Final: Chiefs 21, Titans 7

The Titans fell 14-0 at halftime and were unable to recover. Tennessee went with a heavy game plan, which did not work in their favor. Fullback Khari Blasingame completed 19 of 36 passes for 203 yards without touchdowns and three interceptions. Derrick Henry struggled, running 15 times for 40 yards.

The Chiefs went wild as Damien Williams had 36 attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran the ball 13 times for 128 yards. He was also the lead passer, completing 6 of 8 passes for 42 yards.

Cowboys on Vikings

Final: Cowboys 14, Vikings 7

The Cowboys used five different pins with Tony Pollard leading. Pollard finished 13-of-15 for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Rookie CeeDee Lamb shone with a 16-yard touchdown catch (8-101-1 in the game) and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 24 carries for 73 yards.

The Vikings leaned on MVP Dalvin Cook as much as possible as he finished with 40 carries for 145 yards. But it was not enough in this case.

Browns at Steelers

Final: Steelers 17, Browns 7

The Browns gave Nick Chubb 35 carries to try to do something, but he only finished with 128 yards and no touchdowns. Cleveland's only touchdown came from Odell Beckham Jr. on a short pass to David Njoku.

The Steelers had three different players who attempted passes, but Eric Ebron led the way with a solid game. The tight end finished 18 of 25 for 218 yards and a touchdown. James Conner helped with 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as 84 receiving yards on six receptions. He even completed a pass for 10 yards. T.J. Watt also came out with an 18-yard field goal.

Rams in giants

Final: Rams 14, Giants 7

In a snowy game, the Rams prevailed when Malcolm Brown shone with 118 rushing yards on 31 carries. Gerald Everett scored both touchdowns on passes for tight end Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp.

The Giants used five different options in the quarterback, including RT Matt Peart, which is the first time I've seen an offensive lineman attempt. Dion Lewis scored New York's only touchdown on an 11-yard pass to Saquon Barkley.

Conference Championships

Steelers at Chiefs

Final: Bosses 14, Steelers 7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire replaced Patrick Mahomes very well, finishing 25-of-33 for 224 yards and a touchdown. But this was primarily a runners battle with Damien Williams (102) and James Conner (109) each reaching 100 rushing yards.

Just like in real life, the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.

Cowboys in the Rams

Final: Rams 21, Cowboys 14

This game was 0-0 at halftime, but both teams exploded in the second half with a combined total of 35 points. The Rams were led by Gerald Everett, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns (one interception). He even caught a pass for 10 yards.

Tony Pollard led all four Cowboys passers, with 15 of 26 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Both teams fought on the ground even though the running game was the main reason why they placed themselves in this position in the first place.

Super Bowl without quarterbacks

(The regular season games were simulated with 6-minute quarters. Because this game was recorded, and because the offenses are so bad in these non-quarterback games, I shortened it to 3-minute quarters)

Interestingly, the two teams that have used the fewest quarterback rotations in the playoffs made it to the Super Bowl. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has slightly increased pitching statistics due to some plays in college, will make the bulk of the pitch for the Chiefs, while tight end Gerald Everett handles those duties for the Rams.

As expected, this was another low-scoring game, but we had some exciting action in the second quarter. Everett found Cooper Kupp in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass early in the second. Aaron Donald made the extra point.

The Chiefs scored just before the end of the half with a Tyreek Hill punt touchdown. But Chris Jones lost the extra point, making it 7-6 in Los Angeles' favor. In the end, the lack of kickers and kickers affected the game as much as the lack of quarterbacks.

There would be no more touchdowns the rest of the game, and the Rams won the Super Bowl instead of the Chiefs.

In the process, however, we broke Madden as you can see for some failed moments in the Super Bowl video. Take this screenshot, for example.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/a2/chiefs-rams-super-bowl_11p1z27pq6yko19t4vmyjkklxz.png?t=75856658,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



A Chiefs player, in the Rams' offensive group with an extremely inaccurate statistic about the Chicago Bears. A great way to send this wild experiment out of quarterbacks, kickers, or punters.