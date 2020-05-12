What Double Rainbow Guy's death tells us about YouTube's evolution

The death of Paul "Bear" Vasquez at the age of 57 will not make many news headlines outside of Modesto, California, where he lived. But for a generation of digitally literate people, their death, if they find out about it, will be mourned.

For them, Vasquez is best known for the nickname he got from a three-and-a-half minute video posted on YouTube in January 2010 titled "Yosemitebear Mountain Double Rainbow 1-8-10." Vasquez had encountered a double rainbow that stretched over Yosemite Mountain, and he took his camcorder to film it. Her narration – exasperated gasps, repeatedly saying, "It's a double rainbow, all the time – woah," before almost crying was an early hit on the Internet. It was viewed by more than 45 million people on YouTube at a time when those numbers were unfathomable for a video-sharing site that was only five years old.

Vasquez's video was hailed by TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel as the "world's funniest video," and Kevin Allocca, head of culture and trends for YouTube, said it was emblematic of "a new era of creativity, powered by people. like Bear who have something they want to share with us and with people … who want to join those experiences and create others of their own. "





Ten years later, Allocca's YouTube dream, and the sheer happiness and coincidence of the early success of viral videos, has died alongside Vásquez. Now a 15-year-old media platform, and one that earns $ 15 billion in ad revenue a year to boot, YouTube is a world away from the site embodied in Vasquez's delighted screams.

It's a site where some of the early hits, from Charlie Bit My Finger, to David DeVore, the seven-year-old whose lucid, drug-filled reflections on life after a dentist appointment were shared around the world, to Antoine Dodson, whose vivid description of a crime was remixed into a song, would have little chance of surviving now.

YouTube has gone from being an extravagant repository of videos, a kind of dump for the strangest memes on the Internet, to a full-fledged business. His stars are celebrities, and his reach is big enough for Hollywood stars like Will Smith to join him for action. It is a distributed and decentralized version of Netflix, where industrialized production has a precedent, and the strange individuality is affected by the reversion to the (often boring) medium.

Today YouTube is bigger than ever, and in many ways the content it hosts is better than ever. Instead of bizarre parodies or home videos that accidentally go viral due to their complete insanity, you can log into the platform and watch high-budget documentaries and entertainment, all for free. But for those first time login today, they are missing the essence of what brought YouTube to its position of power, and what those of us who saw its highest value: the kaleidoscopic wonder of being able to see all of humanity , with all its weaknesses and failures, through a video screen with a window.

Now, the biggest YouTube names are often endorsed by corporations, or in the case of T-Series, the most subscribed channel in the world, they are literally a business themselves. The entire team conducts workshops and brainstorms about videos designed to go viral. Viewers still find entertainment, but it comes with the slightly tacky glow of corporate interests. It is for this reason that the death of Bear Vasquez strikes hardest for many: we not only mourn his loss, but also the loss of what he represents.