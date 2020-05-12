What AMC? TV Company Stock Pops, Theater Circuit Dips after Amazon Rumor is rewritten

Shares of AMC Networks rose 12% to a two-month high on Tuesday after a report redirected an earlier account of potential Amazon takeover interests to AMC Networks and away from AMC Entertainment.

Stock movement came suddenly and at the end of the session on a day when most stocks ended in red, with the Dow and NASDAQ falling approximately 2%. Shares of AMC Entertainment fell nearly 4% to $ 5.12. AMC Networks closed at $ 28.34 at an average volume of more than four times.

None of the companies involved in the reports had an immediate response to Up News Info's disclosure of the market fight, which appeared to be fueled by little more than speculation. Still, the moves raised merchants' eyebrows and sent ripples through social media.

The United Kingdom Daily mail The round began with a report that Amazon had held talks with the embattled AMC Entertainment theater circuit. While that scenario was never confirmed by anyone involved, it still sent exhibitor actions that skyrocketed 40% and fed at least 24 hours of opinion pieces from the business and entertainment press.

CNBC presenter David Faber, noted on Twitter, theorized on air Monday that the Daily mail could have identified the wrong AMC. A CTFN report Tuesday, a M&A news specialist, argued just that, citing two unidentified sources. He claimed a combination of ticker symbols (AMC instead of AMCX), a not uncommon occurrence with companies.

However, let's add this big rock of salt: the CTFN "fix" incorrectly identified AMC Networks as the operator of the premium network Starz, which is, of course, in charge of Lionsgate.

AMC Networks, originally known as Rainbow Media before being spun off in 2011, has been regularly mentioned as a potential acquisition target over the years due to its modest scale and age-old trends in linear display and advertising. However, like its peers in the cable programming space, the company generates enviable cash flow and has several large-scale franchises, including the main one. The Walking Dead.

Last week, the Wall Street analyst asked CFO Sean Sullivan during the company's quarterly earnings call about a possible effort to take over the private company given the fact that the shares had hit a record low. He pointed out a unique structural feature of AMC Networks that should always be considered when it comes to evaluating its way forward, be it a privatization or other strategic options. "Obviously we are a company controlled by the Dolan family," said Sullivan. "And obviously, (CEO Josh) Sapan and I don't speak for them."

The Dolans, led by cable pioneer Charles Dolan, have long operated a collection of assets that include Madison Square Garden, its sports teams, music venues, and other media properties. In 2016, the Dolans closed a $ 17.7 billion deal to sell Cablevision, the property that served as the foundation of their empire for decades, to French conglomerate Altice.