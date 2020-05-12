WGA Files Amended Complaint In One Year Legal Battle With Top 3 Talent Agencies – Up News Info

After a stabbing loss in federal court two weeks ago, the WGA filed its first amended complaint in its ongoing legal battle with Big 3 talent agencies over packaging fees.

The latest presentation reformulates many of the guild's claims that the US District Court Judge. USA Andre Birotte Jr. dismissed April 27, including his decision that the union "lacks organizational capacity to file claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of its members." In its amended complaint, the union asks the judge that "declare that the packaging fees constitute a violation of the agencies 'fiduciary duties towards their writing clients" and that "the agencies' packaging fees practices constitute constructive fraud".

Birotte also ruled that the union "lacks standing under Article III to present a cause of action for the Unfair Competition Law (UCL) in its own name", but now the union urges it to "declare that the packaging fees constitute an unfair and / or illegal act practiced under California UCL because they violate the fiduciary duties of the agencies towards their client clients; constitute constructive fraud and deprive writers of loyal, conflict-free representation, misdirect compensation from writers, and other creative talents who are responsible for creating valuable television and film properties, and undermining the market for the creative efforts of writers. "

The judge had allowed the WGA to proceed with its pricing claim against WME, CAA and UTA for allegedly violating the California Cartwright Act, and allowed several individual plaintiffs to file their claims in court, including their individual claims of noncompliance with the fiduciary duty and its Unfair Competition Law claims. The individual plaintiffs include Patricia Carr, Ashley Gable, Barbara Hall, Deric A. Hughes, Deirdre Mangan, David Simon, and Meredith Stiehm.

However, the union does not appear to have attempted to resurrect its "organized crime" and "group boycott" claims, which the judge had also dismissed. The guild, however, continues to accuse Big 3 agencies of operating as a "cartel." From today's presentation:

“Talent agencies have represented writers for almost a century. But what started as a service to writers and other artists in their dealings with studios has turned into an illegal pricing cartel dominated by some powerful talent agencies that use their talent control in the first place to enrich themselves, "he said. the guild in its presentation today, an argument it has sustained during the yearlong court battle.

“Historically, the agents that writers retained were compensated by receiving only commissions on the payments that studios made to writers for the work that agents helped them get. By calculating agent compensation as a percentage of writers compensation, commissions aligned the interests of agents with the interests of their writing clients, as required by the legal principles of the black letter agency.

Today, however, the three largest talent agencies make money not by maximizing their clients' earnings and charging a commission, but by bundling the representation services sold to writers and other talents with the services rendered to the studios and charging what known as' packaging fees' The amounts of the packaging fees are not directly linked to the compensation of the agencies' clients, but come directly from the budgets and profits of television series and movie production.

“The power wielded by agencies in Hollywood is enormous and dominant. Even Hollywood studios, powerful entities in their own right, agree to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in packaging fees annually to agencies for what, according to industry experts, "amounts to extortion" because they are "afraid not to receive arguments. " and opportunities if they take a hard line against packaging fees. "Studios, like everyone else in Hollywood," are afraid to challenge agencies for fear of being blocked. "

"Agencies are looking for packaging über alles packaging fees" because agencies now get the vast majority of their revenue from packaging fees, which are much more lucrative than mere commissions. "

And as before, the WGA is also asking the judge to:

• Enjoy agencies receiving monetary payments or other things of value from any production company that employs any of their client-writers;

* Require Agencies to pay restitution to Individual Counterclaimers in an amount equal to the funds that would have been paid to Individual Counterclaimers in the absence of the Agencies illegal and unfair packaging fees;

• Provide individual counterclaimants with compensatory and punitive damages based on breaches of fiduciary duty and / or constructive fraud by the agencies;

• Award individual counterclaimants triple damages for violations of Cartwright Law agencies

• Award the plaintiffs at their own costs and attorney's fees;

• Provide such additional and additional relief as is fair and appropriate.