WGA East members ask Congress to approve financial relief for news organizations – Up News Info

More than 1,200 WGA East members have signed a petition asking Congress to approve immediate financial aid for news gathering organizations, many of which have seen advertising revenue drop more than 50% during the coronavirus pandemic. The signers include David Simon (The plot against America), Tom Fontana (Homicide: life on the street) and Robin Thede (The Night Show with Larry Wilmore)

"At a time when our nation and our world are facing an unprecedented public health crisis, it is more imperative than ever that the public have access to relevant and reliable news and information," says the petition (read it here).

"Journalism and journalists are essential for the functioning of our democracy and for the security of our population: people need to know what is happening in their local communities, in national politics, in science and medicine, across the spectrum of human affairs.

At the same time, the economic downturn associated with the health crisis has made it more difficult than ever for media organizations (television and radio stations and networks, digital news and information companies, newspapers and magazines) to survive economically.

“Therefore, we ask our federal government to provide immediate and substantial financial support to media organizations in the form of grants and affordable loans. This financial support should include the requirement that money be spent on news gathering and news distribution, in particular on payroll costs for people involved in news gathering and distribution. Financial support should also include the other protections for employees found in similar programs that were created in the CARES Act. "

A letter sent Monday to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy of Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) states: “Initial reports estimate a 51% decrease in advertising spending during March and April. This collapse is affecting digital native media the most, as most do not charge subscription fees and are therefore disproportionately dependent on advertising revenue. For professionals working in digital newsrooms, federal financial support, whether through grants, loans, or other means, is all that stands between continuing to produce critical journalism and unemployment. ”

That letter (read it here) was signed by 24 members of Congress, including Adam Schiff (D-CA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).