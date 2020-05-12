Well Go USA Acquires Lech Majewski's "Valley of the Gods" – Up News Info

Well Go USA has acquired North American rights to the rights of Lech Majewski Valley of the gods. The company will release the surreal drama starring Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Lucky Number Slevin) and John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, Death of a Salesman) in theaters and digital platforms on August 11.

Josh Hartnett, Berenice Marlohe and Keir-Dullea in ‘Valley of the Gods’

Known for pushing the envelope when it comes to dream imagery and fantasy, Majewski’s Valley of the gods Contrast the opposite social extremes, namely, abundance and poverty, through three separate stories. The story follows a middle-class writer, an eccentric trillionaire, and members of a nearby Navajo fighting community. After a difficult divorce, editor John Ecas (Harnett) picks up the biography of the richest man on earth (John Malkovich), who is his boss and the man behind a plan to mine sacred Navajo lands for uranium. Things change when modern advances meet the latent protectors that are warned in the ancient legend, even the most unimaginable wealth can find its rival. The cast also includes Bérénice Marlohe (Skyfall), Keir Dullea (2001: a space odyssey) and John Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings trilogy).

"Lech approaches each film as if it were a painting, and in terms of scope and multitude of ideas, Valley of the gods it's easily his greatest canvas, "said producer Filip Jan Rymsza." We are excited to share his virtuous work with the public. "

Written and directed by Majewski, the film was screened at the Gdynia Film Festival 2019 and went on to the Warsaw Film Festival and the Camerimage International Film Festival, where the filmmaker won the Special Direction Award.

Majewski and Rymsza produce on behalf of their companies, Angelus Silesius and Royal Road Entertainment. Executive producers are Olga Kagan of Royal Road, Małgorzata Domin and Peter and Natalia Safran of The Safran Company. Co-producers include Carla Rosen-Vacher of Royal Road and Jan Harlan.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and Rymsza and attorneys Jonathan Gardner and Molly Fenton of Cohen Gardner LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.