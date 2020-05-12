We talked about electronic sports versus a professional racing simulator with Jaguar's Mitch Evans

Mitch Evans celebrates winning in Mexico City in February 2020. It was his second victory for the Jaguar Racing team since it was signed in 2016. Formula E

Evans is currently second in points for the 2019/2020 season.

Formula E uses rFactor 2 as your preferred sim platform for the Racing at Home challenge. Evans has not had the same level of success since the change.

I asked him if Evans could take a selfie of his new home sim, and he did! Mitch Evans

Until COVID-19 came along and ruined things, the sixth season of Formula E was going pretty well for Jaguar Racing and driver Mitch Evans. Because the series started its season in November, there were already five runs in the books when real-world action had to be suspended. When it is safe to start again, Evans will do so from second place in the championship, thanks in part to a victory in Mexico in mid-February. More recently, he has been trapped in his home, like many of us. And the past few weeks have been learning a new set of skills as Formula E has temporarily moved into the world of rFactor 2 to keep fans entertained until real cars are sure to dust off again.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, the switch to eSports was not something Evans has been coaching all this time. "I have not been a great player before, so this is new territory and it has taken me a long time to get used to it," Evans told me. In fact, it didn't even have a home gaming platform until Formula E supplied all its drivers with identical Playseat platforms, gaming PCs, and Fanatec wheels and pedals.

That quite meant the learning curve. "There are a lot of guys out there who have a lot of experience in that field and honestly they are extremely fast at it. So a lot of them are obviously trying to determine how the game and the physics around it works to try and avoid certain things that they don't really correlate with reality, "he explained.

It's not that I'm not enjoying the experience. But for those who think that the experience of a racing driver in a very expensive "driver on the circuit,quot; simulator would translate into success on a consumer level platform like iRacing or rFactor 2, think again.

"Our simulator at the factory is run by several people; it requires a lot of maintenance but it is also very, very personalized for the Jaguar race car. It is actually very close to a real race car in terms of the way it works,quot; he said to Up News Info. "For the Jaguar racing simulator, the ECUs and the way the sim works is literally identical to that of the race car. Therefore, the steering wheel configuration, each switch change, does the same compared to reality. The behavior of the car is understood to be the same as reality, obviously, there will be some differences, but we try to bring each bit as close as possible, "he explained.

"It is quite fascinating how similar the Jaguar Racing simulator is compared to the real car," said Evans. "Basically, they reduce our entire powertrain in numbers and convert it into code to put it in the sim. So the same ECU, has the same inverter, the same electric motor, all the dimensions of our electric motor, so honestly, it's crazy how close it is. And our tire model, we've spent days and days on it to try to bring it closer. And to be honest, once we correlate reality with the world of simulations, it's within a few tenths ( one second per lap) ".

Computer games are more difficult than real life

Some may find this surprising, but Evans says his team's DIL simulator is much more forgiving than games like iRacing. "I think you have to be extremely precise (in the game), we all really know that you also have to be precise, but I feel that that level is too unrealistic. And it all comes down to: you need better pedals, better feedback from the steering force to feel those limits of the wear of the front tires, the front brake lock, "he explained.

Another big difference is the amount of technical work required. When he visits the team's factory in the week or two before a Formula E race, he's like part of a bigger team. "The way we handle the (simulator) sessions is like a real test day. So for me, I jump in and jump in the seat, we have a race plan and everything," Evans said. That means Jaguar Racing's motorsport engineers are there to do all the back-end. "Therefore, I am not as practical from an operational technical point of view as I am not good with technology at all," he said.

Not that there's much fighting allowed in the Formula E Race at Home challenge. Like most esports series created in the past few weeks, it features locked car setups as a way to match performance.

"We can't modify anything other than brake bias, which is quite limiting. And to be honest, the car is quite a distance (from the real car in terms of how it drives), so there isn't much I can get help with. It is up to me to create the magic, which is not really happening right now, "he admitted.

Hopefully for Evans (and the rest of the series), normal service may resume soon.

