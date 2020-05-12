"We are balancing human life here,quot;: Minnesota's big decision on reopening – Up News Info

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota has a big decision to make.

If the state reopens next week, that would go against the nation's leading voice on how to overcome this pandemic.

As the states of the USA USA They reduce their requests to stay home, many at different speeds with different requirements, the concern grows in Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, fears it will trigger out-of-control coronavirus outbreaks.

What, in fact, paradoxically, will delay him, will not only lead to avoidable suffering and death, but may even delay him on the road to trying to regain the economy. Because it would almost turn the clock back instead of moving forward, ”said Fauci.

Governor Tim Walz has taken a slow approach to reopening the state's economy, recently allowing sidewalk pickup for stores. Some lawmakers, like Republican Senator Paul Anderson, are ready to open limit retail stores, like Wisconsin did this week.

"I totally agree that they need to do this very smartly, and they have plans, and they have to have adequate protection, adequate security measures and social distancing," Anderson said.

READ MORE: The fight continues for Governor Walz's emergency powers, a $ 2B bail bill

Before moving forward, the governor had said the state would need 14 consecutive days of failed cases. But cases have increased, along with testing in the state. Minnesota reached its goal of 5,000 tests in one day on Monday.

Outbreaks at meat processing plants have also created hot spots. Balancing that while helping struggling small businesses is a tough task, and some lawmakers, such as Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, feel that Governor Walz is moving at the right pace.

"I think people also understand that we are balancing human life here, so we can be uncomfortable until we make sure it is safe," Hortman said.

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow small businesses to apply for a $ 10,000 grant. It was passed with bipartisan support and reflects a similar bill that the House passed last week.

