[WATCH] Tony Shalhoub revives his germophobic "monk" character for variety show Peacock – Up News Info

Was a Monk rebirth in the first episode of Peacock & # 39; s Home variety show, organized by Seth MacFarlane.

In the episode titled "Mr. Monk Shelters In Place," Tony Shalhoub repeated his memorable titular germophobic character Adrian Monk, who can be assumed to be having a difficult time during the coronavirus quarantine.

Cut Adrian washing his hands furiously as he chants "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" (eventually dropping to 16), puts on latex gloves covered in socks, runs his fresh produce in the dishwasher, microwaves his mail … well, you grasp the idea. It even stays six feet away from your laptop during a video conference.

A few Monk Some students also appear in the video, including Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Ted Levine as Captain Stottlemeyer, and Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher. At one point, Monk pleads for more hand sanitizer, saying "I'm in my last 12 cases," to which Disher replies, "He's hoarding!"

At the end of the video, Shalhoub appears as himself, revealing that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus and have since recovered. "It was a pretty tough few weeks, but we realize a lot of other people have had it and they have had a much worse time," he said.

Monk aired for eight seasons on the USA Network from 2002 to 2009. There has been talk over the years of Monk movie, which was once close, but never happened. The eight seasons Monk they are in Peacock as part of the library content acquired from the streaming service. Peacock is currently available to Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 subscribers. It launches nationwide on Wednesday, July 15.

