Watch Tony Shalhoub bring Monk back to the coronavirus era

The first home variety show in Peacock featured the return of one of the most famous television characters: Monk.
Hosted by Seth MacFarlane, the new short-form series features talents from across the NBCUniversal family doing their best to entertain the masses and create awareness and support for Feeding America, Americares and United Way. The first installment fell on Monday, May 11 with Tony Shalhoub repeating the role of Adrian Monk in "Mr. Monk Shelters in Place,quot;.
Shalhoub played the main character in Monk for eight seasons between 2002 and 2009 and won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for his work on the series about a brilliant police detective who battled obsessive compulsive disorder after the murder of his wife. . After Trudy's death, Monk suffered a nervous breakdown and developed severe phobias along with OCD.
The segment in Home variety show it's classic Monk with the detective who obsessively wipes his hands, microwaving his mail, putting his fruit in the dishwasher, and wearing protective gloves.
Stars of the series Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine and Traylor Howard appear in the segment above as well.
"Monk, I hate to admit it, but you were right. I mean, look at us. Everyone's afraid of germs. No one is touching anyone now," says Captain Stottlemeyer of Levine.
"I guess we're all Monk now," says Randy Disher of Gray-Stanford.
"It stinks, doesn't it?" Monk says, making sure of social distance from the computer screen.
New episodes of The variety show at home drop daily at 7 p.m. on Peacock and on the social channels of the new streaming service.
