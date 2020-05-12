Watch the trailer for the nostalgic final season of Fuller House

Netflix
It is the end of an era once again. The final episodes of Fuller House, the Full house Sequel series that lasted five seasons on Netflix, will launch in June and come out strong: a triple wedding. Were you expecting something else?
The new trailer below pulls on the fibers of the heart and nostalgia and reminds viewers that the Tanner family first appeared more than 30 years ago when Full house released in 1989.
"For over 30 years we have been familiar," the trailer pokes fun at clips from the previous series and callbacks from Fuller House. "You are invited to celebrate the family for the last time."
Take a look at DJ Tanner-Fuller's wedding planning (Candace Cameron Bure), Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), return of inherited cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier (embattled Lori Loughlin can't be seen anywhere, either Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, the only original cast members to never reappear), and actually Fuller House It creates some winks to the public about the last season.
"Why does it have to end?" Kimmy asks. "People like it very much."
"I'm not ready for it to be done. I want to eat more," asks Stephanie.
"What are you talking about?" Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) question.
"Frozen!" DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy say in unison.
The cast, which also includes Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton and Adam Hagenbuch, has been open about his desire to continue doing Fuller House for a long time.
"Oh my gosh, I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life," Cameron Bure told E! News. "If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, they would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are an off-screen family. How much more can I be with them every day, either working or just in the friendship of everyday life. It's amazing, so keep looking! "
The final episodes of Fuller House download on Tuesday June 2 on Netflix.
