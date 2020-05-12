Watch Kylie Jenner teach Stormi Webster patience in Cute Candy Challenge

Get ready for the cuteness overload!

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of his daughter Stormi Webster participating in the viral fruit snack challenge.

Instead of filling a bowl with fruit snacks, the 22-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians star filled it with chocolate. He then placed the candy in front of the 2-year-old baby and told him that he could have three pieces once the makeup mogul returned from the bathroom.

"Are you going to wait for mommy?" Kylie asked.

Stormi agreed. However, the waiting game was not exactly easy for the child. In a moment, Stormi reached out for the bowl and lunged forward.

"Oooh! M,amp;M,quot; he said as he looked at the sweets.

Still, she showed restraint.

"Patience! Patience! Patience! Patience!" the little lady sang to herself as a reminder.

When Kylie returned, Stormi jumped for joy and screeched for joy. The reality TV celebrity asked her daughter if she kept her word, and Stormi assured her that she didn't touch the candy. The young man was rewarded with the mini bites.