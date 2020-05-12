Watch Khloe Kardashian run uphill with True's stroller tethered to her

There is something Khloe Kardashian it can not do?
the Keeping up with the KardashianThe star is not letting the quarantine get in the way of building her stamina and strength and is using her daughter. True thompson to build that resistance.
On Tuesday, the mother of one took to her Instagram Stories to share her morning workout routine. But what has everyone on Twitter in awe of the 35-year-old is a video of her running uphill with True's stroller strapped to her waist.
It is safe to say that Khloe's only strong mom in every way.
In 2018, after the birth of True in April, the KUWTK Star revealed her plan to be "snatched,quot; once again.
For starters, she cleared the air about supposedly going on starvation diets to achieve her fitness goals.
"I really don't like it when people report that I have lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short period of time or when people claim that I am doing these ridiculous diets," he tweeted at the time. "It really is setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."
Instead, the reality TV star explained that it is based on a plan formulated by his nutritionist at the time. Dr. Philip Goglia.
"It is not about fad diets or the latest fads, just a healthy and nutritious diet," he said. "The protein-rich menu provides enough energy for her to go into beast mode at the gym. The best part is, I'm never hungry because I'm always eating."
Check out Khloe's video below!
In addition to keeping up with her fitness game, Khloe has also spent time at home sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby. Most recently, Khloe celebrated True's second birthday with her father. Tristan Thompson at home amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In April, a source told E! News story "Khloe is having a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan. She will make the day very special for True, even though it will be just them."
"Khloe will do everything possible to make True a fun day with egg dyes and sweets," added the source. "She and Tristan get along well and it has been nice to have him around more than they expected."
The two also reportedly distance themselves socially together.
