Watch Dorit Kemsley make Sutton Stracke cry in the RHOBH trailer!

Another day, another dramatic dinner.
In this all-new exclusive Wednesday clip The real housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke is in the hot seat because of a misunderstanding in Lisa RinnaLaunch of the daughters clothing line. Specifically, Dorit Kemsley is seen calling the RHOBH newbie for saying he would "tip over,quot; at the event.
"It felt like an inappropriate time," Dorit observes at dinner with the housewives.
"But it's not an inappropriate time! What the hell are you talking about?" Sutton responds sharply.
How Denise Richards Reminds Sutton that this is the night of Lisa's daughters, the owner of the boutique claims that "quietly,quot; he made his comment.
"She said, 'I'm going to scare the shit out,'" Dorit jumps up and adds.
"I didn't say it like that! What's wrong with you?" Sutton doubles.
Unfortunately, Lisa seems unconvinced when she informs Sutton that if she had listened to him, she would have "kicked you,quot;. Fortunately, Sutton has an ally in Kyle richards, who suggests that his friend's comment has been "disproportionate,quot;.
"In seven years, I've never seen this side of Lisa that was so aggressive to me," Sutton says in a confessional. "She's the one who put me in this lion's den, so shouldn't she throw me a sword or something?"
As Dorit continues to insist on Sutton, the latter tries to hold back tears.
"That's not good! It's not good," says a frustrated Sutton. "You are not being nice."
Although Dorit says she's only sharing what Sutton said, the new southern addition refuses to let Dorit explain herself.
"No, I'm not going to play this f-king game with you," Sutton says tearfully. "I swear to God! Shut up."
This behavior causes Lisa to say "Sutton's Shame,quot; in a confessional. "I don't care if she's my friend, she crossed a line that I don't think should be crossed," she continued to the RHOBH camera. "Don't fuck with my children."
As Sutton continues to tell Dorit to "shut up," the other housewives watch in horror. (Although housewives are no stranger to an explosion at dinner, we don't know why they are so surprised.)
"For me, when someone is going to go crazy, I don't know what that means," adds Dorit. "Are you going to lose your mind? Are you going to start throwing drinks?"
When it is suggested that Sutton may have ruined it Delilah and AmeliaIn the event, Bravo's new personality defends himself.
"Would you ever do that? No. That's ridiculous," he says.
For all this dinner drama, be sure to check out the exclusive clip above!
The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo. Catch up on the full episodes here!
