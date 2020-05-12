Watch Dorit Kemsley make Sutton Stracke cry in the RHOBH trailer!

Another day, another dramatic dinner.

In this all-new exclusive Wednesday clip The real housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke is in the hot seat because of a misunderstanding in Lisa RinnaLaunch of the daughters clothing line. Specifically, Dorit Kemsley is seen calling the RHOBH newbie for saying he would "tip over,quot; at the event.

"It felt like an inappropriate time," Dorit observes at dinner with the housewives.

"But it's not an inappropriate time! What the hell are you talking about?" Sutton responds sharply.

How Denise Richards Reminds Sutton that this is the night of Lisa's daughters, the owner of the boutique claims that "quietly,quot; he made his comment.

"She said, 'I'm going to scare the shit out,'" Dorit jumps up and adds.

"I didn't say it like that! What's wrong with you?" Sutton doubles.

Unfortunately, Lisa seems unconvinced when she informs Sutton that if she had listened to him, she would have "kicked you,quot;. Fortunately, Sutton has an ally in Kyle richards, who suggests that his friend's comment has been "disproportionate,quot;.