Voters vote today in Congressional District 25 special election – Up News Info Los Angeles

Voters will decide on Tuesday who will fill the District 25 seat in Congress to replace Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned last year over questions about an issue with an assistant.

Most voting is done by mail, but there are 13 outdoor, in-person locations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties where voters can still cast their ballots. The voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Christy Smith, a Democrat, faces Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia in an attempt to hold on to the seat, which Republicans had long held until Hill's 2018 victory over the then-representative. Steve Knight Smith finished first in the primaries on March 3 with 36.2% of the vote, with Garcia second with 25.4%.

The district includes parts of Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and Palmdale.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on March 20 that requires all voters in the district to receive a ballot by mail in an effort to protect public health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

The winner of Tuesday's election will serve the rest of Hill's term. The two candidates will meet again in November for a full two-year period.