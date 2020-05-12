Virus sparks debate over whether more potential customers will stay home – Up News Info

Coronavirus concerns prevent soccer prospects from visiting the campuses this spring and prevent coaches from traveling to assess them.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he believes this could cause more 2021 recruits to stay closer to home, although that is still up for debate.

"I think all the kids are home with their families, there is a little concern," said Brown. "You love your family, you want everyone to be healthy. So I think this is encouraging people to stay closer to home."

Brown made the Tar Heels a power in the 1990s by making sure that North Carolina's top recruits didn't leave the state. He is doing it again in his second term at Chapel Hill.

Eleven of North Carolina's top 13 verbally engaged 2021 prospects have chosen the Tar Heels, according to composite recruitment site rankings compiled by 247Sports.

That same database shows that, so far, recruits don't necessarily stay closer to home because of the pandemic: more than 60% of prospects verbally committed to Power Five schools who made their decisions on or before March 11. , the day the NBA suspended play. to trigger the general shutdown of the world of sports: he chose schools less than 300 miles from his home cities.

However, more than half of the recruits who committed to Power Five schools since March 11 selected a university more than 300 miles away.

Whether they choose to stay close to home or not, prospects decide this sooner than ever. 247Sports reported that 627 players in the 2021 class had committed before May 6, more than double the number of 2020 prospects who had announced decisions by that date.

"Kids want to settle down and feel like they have a scholarship locked up," said Barton Simmons, director of exploration for 247Sports. On the other hand, universities (see that) with the writing on the wall that the assessment period is essentially done, their blackboard is what their blackboard is. They feel a little pressure to go ahead and engage the boys, lock up some boys and then go from there. "

Many prospects do not hesitate to choose a distant school.

Minnesota's list of 11 verbal engagements since March 11 includes three players from Texas, two from Georgia and one from Arizona. The rush of 12 Tennessee verbal engagements since April 10 includes three players from Florida schools or academies, one from Texas and none from the state of Tennessee.

"I feel like the pandemic will be over by the time I get to Tennessee," said De’Shawn Rucker, an advocate for Tallahassee, Florida.

Rucker at least had a chance to visit Tennessee before the pandemic occurred. Advocate Steven Ortiz of Goodyear, Arizona, became engaged to Minnesota without having seen the campus.

Ortiz's father, Steven Ortiz Sr., said his son received a "virtual tour,quot; of the campus from his home.

“They showed us images of the facilities, then a coach would come and talk to us about the program itself. It was definitely a different experience, but most of the schools, facilities, weightlifting, and coffee shops are all state-of-the-art, so you're not seeing anything (with) too big a difference in terms of facilities, " Ortiz Sr. said.

Ortiz Sr. said his son had an insight into the culture of the Minnesota program through conversations with Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. Rucker said he liked Tennessee in part because Jeremy Pruitt was more active than any other head coach in contacting him.

While some staff members have shown that they can attract players from across the country even during a pandemic, Simmons believes that more prospects will eventually decide to stay closer to home.

Part of the reason is that the NCAA instituted a deadline for recruitment until May 31, preventing programs from taking a close look at other states' prospects. No wonder 13 of North Carolina's 14 verbal commitments are from the state.

"A lot of kids, they can drive to their campus, come to play, come to camps, so we've really got to know these kids," said Brown. "So if it's obvious and we really want it, we're already a year and a half ahead of out-of-state schools that haven't seen children."

Simmons predicts that there won't be as many examples of men touring the entire country. For example, four of California's 247Sports Composite's top nine 2020 prospects signed with Alabama, Georgia or Clemson. Perhaps more of those players will remain in the Pac-12 country this time.

"I think overall, I would expect a little bit more of a trend for kids to stay, not necessarily at home, but closer to home," Simmons said.

